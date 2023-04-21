Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Project Engineer



In this role you will:

Support the Project team in safe design, cost, schedule, procurement and ensure quality and safe execution of the project.

Managing interfaces across the project scopes and supports integration and oversight of work packages attributed to projects.

Support the development & delivery of the Project Execution Plan (PEP), verification plan, resource plan, cost, schedule, and identifies and manages risk.

Deliver complete stage deliverables and drives progress against performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks). Demonstrates capability to take projects from concept to handover.

Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Develop strong relationships and collaborates with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

In this role we have the following requirements:

Degree in Engineering discipline

Relevant 5+ years’ experience in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering complex projects.

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management.

Project management expertise.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Relevant & demonstrable experience of delivering in all project stages.

Relevant experience in standardized project programs.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

The role will be based primarily at bpRR Rotterdam, with frequent travel to the Hague, Netherlands.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.