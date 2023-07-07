Job summary

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. As an International Energy Company (IEC), bp is a leader in the world’s transition to new cleaner forms of energy and to deliver our Net Zero ambitions. Our Resilient Hydrocarbons business plays a crucial part in supporting our aim and meeting global energy demands during the transition. bp’s Projects organisation will recruit a Project Engineer -Brownfield to support the delivery of the Brownfield scope at the Clair Ridge host facility. Reporting to the Project Manager - Brownfield, the Project Engineer will support the brownfield project execution planning in readiness for Define and Execute to ultimately deliver a safe, competitive and predictable project. The Project Engineer will be required to integrate across multiple disciplines for the project including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning and will help define and deliver performance management against agreed delivery targets as defined by the Unit Leader.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Lead on the integration of a high performing, multi-discipline project team focused on rigorous project management and delivery of the plan incl. project cost, schedule, safety, risk, quality and operability.

Support the development of brownfield contracting, procurement, and construction management/execution strategies and plans.

Build and maintain open and collaborative relationships with project stakeholders aligning on a goal to deliver a safe and predictable outcome.

Embrace and promote creativity and agility to achieve optimum pace and cost efficiency.

Manage the delivery of conformance to our Projects common processes incl. Brownfield Guide, self-verification and oversight plans.

A minimum of a bachelor degree level qualification in a technical discipline.

Demonstrable evidence of relevant experience in the energy industry and track record in supporting the delivery of complex projects in FEL3 and Execute

Experience in contractor facing roles and accountability for performance management of contractor delivery.

Experience of leading in Safety and Quality.

Knowledge of industry best practice and standards in Project Management.

Skilled communicator and integrator, capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others.

Ability to prioritise and aptitude for problem solving and escalating issues quickly when required.

Familiar with agile practices, processes, tools and has a growth mindset.

Experience of engaging and supporting interactions with project partners and external stakeholders.

Desirable

Experience in North Sea offshore project delivery.

Knowledge and experience of Subsea projects.

Experience of operating in an Agile organisation, using agile tools

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.

APM/PMP accreditation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



