Project Engineer - Defect Elimination

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Site Defect Elimination Program Support

Reviews DE project proposals and supports prioritization based on validated scope and risk from a range of sources of improvements, including: mitigations of investigation findings and from unit vulnerability studies.

Works with DE Squad Lead to ensure adherence to the Whiting DE Project Process to appropriately align stakeholders and reliably deliver project outcomes.

Supports DE Squad Lead to effectively adhere to the Whiting DE Project Process ensuring project completion on schedule and within budget estimates.

Delivers discreate engineering scope for the DE project portfolio to meet agreed asset team aligned solutions under the direction of the DE Squad Lead.

Oversees and provides assurance of contract engineering support and project delivery accountabilities as defined in the Whiting DE Project Process.

Assesses changes for adverse impacts to site reliability objectives in alignment with the management of change process.

Leverage skills and competencies of engineering contractors, vendors and bpS Technical support, building successful and mutually beneficial long term relationships.

Assists with building site specific construction safety plans in compliance with Whiting’s policies established and enforced to achieve an injury free work place. Demonstrate behaviors which promote a safe work environment in all aspects of the job.

Provide assurance of quality project completion, maintenance build, and handover to the Asset Team.

Reliability Support:

Supports RCAs and analyses failure data, on an as needed basis, for input to understand and address reliability drivers for the overall life cycle cost and performance of the asset to meet strategies.

Supports organizational learning and engagement via shared learnings and through reliability advocacy.

Plays a leading role in the coaching and development of more junior engineers, including new hires, and provides reliability focused oversight of discipline engineering.

Essential Experience and Education:

5 years of oil and gas experience

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



