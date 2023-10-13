Project Engineer - India

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.We are currently looking for Project Engineer in Mumbai. More details below:Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.The Project engineer works very closely with the central engineering team and other site stakeholder.The role has two distinct parts. The first is to drive BAU capex portfolio and delivery yearly capex plan in collaboration with site engineering team.The second part involves statistical analysis of operations data to get insights , identify opportunity for manufacturing process improvements and drive improvement program through collaboration with various functions, internal and external stakeholders. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in engineering coupled with exceptional project management skills to drive engineering projects. The candidate should have strong understanding of manufacturing process and application of statistical tools in manufacturing process.



Job Description:

Key responsibilities:

Drive BAU capex delivery as per plan. This includes development of project pipelines, budgeting, support project approvals through BP CVP process, Cash flow reporting and forecasting, stakeholder engagement and coordination with finance team. The responsibilities also includes oversee the planning, execution, and successful completion of engineering projects. Develop project schedules, plan resources, and monitor progress to ensure timely delivery. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment of project goals and supply chain objectives.

Evaluate project proposals, engagement with related stakeholders , manage project approvals , keep track of all projects for regular reporting and forecasting. It also involves management of capex review forum with leadership team with insights of spends, highlights and concerns.

Establish and maintain effective communication with internal and external stakeholders. Provide regular project updates, address concerns, and manage expectations. Foster positive relationships to enhance collaboration and project success. Facilitate regular engagement through engineering forums to drive culture of innovation, collaboration, cross learning and best practice sharing.

Utilize data-driven approaches to analyze manufacturing processes, identify inefficiencies, and recommend improvements. Generate insights from data analysis to enhance manufacturing output and operational efficiency. Implement data-driven decision-making strategies to optimize project outcomes. Apply statical tools to manufacturing data available through various digital platforms. Foster culture of process improvement through data analysis.

SME Guidance on Key Equipments in Operations

Outside in Perspective and application internally

Build Country Engineering Network and act as coordinator of the Network

Assets and Integrity management at sites

Driving efficiency at the Plants through Engineering Inputs

Experience and Qualifications

At least 8 to 10 years experience in manufacturing/Engineering. Hands on experience in statistical analysis.

Minimum Qualification : B. Tech ( Mechanical/Industrial engineering/Chemical/Electrical/Electronics) . Master degree will be added advantage.

Good knowledge of project management, planning, co-ordination and should be able to work well under pressure and with competing priorities.



This position requires good stakeholder management, leadership, commercial acumen and influencing skills.

Experience in communicating and interfacing with all levels of the organization and various cross functions.

Demonstrate ability to manage multiple activities concurrently and developing process enhancing strategies.

Ideally a digital expert or keen to grow and take ownership within this space.

Experience to use statistical tools and application to drive process improvement

Certification like six sigma/ PMP/ Lean management/statistical analysis will be added advantage.

Understanding of engineering standards and process safety.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.