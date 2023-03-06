Project Engineer (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets with competitive bids on deliverable projects, building on bp’s major projects expertise. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As Project Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg and Madrid.



About the role:



In this role, you will have an opportunity to:



- Understand HSE expectations and standards and demonstrate genuine commitment to inherently safer design.

- Support technical input into bids (seabed lease and/or offtake) and project development phase (to FID).

- Work across all engineering packages and procurement

- Help to identify key risks and opportunities within Offshore Wind (OFW) engineering.

- Support the development of an optimised and competitive LCoE, by working with internal experts and consultants to define DEVEX, CAPEX, OPEX and wind energy assessment.

- Assist with quantification of project delivery risk to enable transparent and fully informed business decisions to be made by project leadership.

- Follow OFW engineering verification processes.

- Support development of reference cases, concept designs, design bases and assumptions underpinning cost estimates and delivery schedules.

- Prepare presentations for technical and business leadership teams.

- Keep up knowledge transfer between projects, capturing lessons learned and continuous improvement.



About you:



You will be required to have an Engineering degree in a relevant discipline and preferably hold MSc/MEng.



In addition, you will need to have:



- Minimum 5 years’ experience of project engineering in the energy industry.

- Ability to build strong relationships, influence and collaborate with others.

- Strive for continuous improvement and innovations.

- Inclusive approach and demonstration of respect to the people you work with.