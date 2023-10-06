Project Engineer (Offshore Wind)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

BP sees Japan as a strategic growth area and has significantly increased its in country presence with the creation of its Offshore Wind (OFW) business and several other in country.Working with strong partnerships, bp is looking to grow its pipeline in Japan and as such is seeking a high performing Project Engineer to join the in-country team. The Project Engineer role is a key role within the Japan OFW portfolio and will report to the OFW Project Director.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement appropriate project processes and tools to support delivery of the bid and overall project success.

Lead the development of a project plan, schedule, resource plan and budget to support bp in country and central team activity planning.

Act as interim risk engineer for the portfolio, supporting package leads to develop and mature risks from bid through project development and construction.

Identify and coordinate key project interfaces at the package level to ensure smooth project execution from bid through project development and construction.

Lead value optimization scopes for opportunities within the portfolio.

Support the PD in the development of portfolio reports; integrate data from both bp and partner leads into management information for upward review and communication.

Support project decision management activities; manage project decision register and associated interfaces with technical and commercial teams.

Support the PD across all phases of project delivery, ensuring the coordination and delivery of technical and commercial integrity into the bid and subsequent project development.

Manage bp contractors and performance targets to ensure smooth and predictable project execution.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Engineering Degree in a relevant discipline. Aspirations of working towards Professional accreditation is desirable.

Minimum 5-7 years’ experience in the energy industry, with experience in front end engineering and/or construction environments. Offshore wind experience is desirable. Onshore wind experience also welcomed.

Strong integrator and communicator with demonstrable ability to build relationships and influence others aligned to the project goal.

Strong skills in English and Japanese (oral and written communication)

Demonstrated experience of managing technical packages (including cost and schedule) within a project environment and a strong understanding of project management process and best practices.

Prior experience in leading value enhancement exercises, working across both technical and commercial levers.

Understanding of key non-technical and commercial interfaces as it relates to offshore wind. Knowledgeable of OFW auction guidelines, permitting and consenting, contracts, financing and others.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Capex Procurement, Capital Expenditure Projects, Capital Expenditures, Offshore Wind, Operating Expense (OPEX)



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.