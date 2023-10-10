Project Engineer – Project Management Common Process

Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Project Management Common Process is a transformation project sponsored by P&O Projects & bp solutions to build a common process for project management(PM) across multiple entities within BP.
Understands HSE expectations and standards; demonstrates genuine dedication and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promotes safe delivery of projects through an appreciation of how project requirements support safe delivery
Handle interfaces between the various workstreams and external collaborators including multi-disciplinary domain experts and implementation representatives from each of the project operating bases
Advocates for PM Common Process as a key enabler of simpler more efficient projects. Engages collaborators to learn from early feedback and champions change within the team
Works with external consultants to optimise development of PM Common Process including driven benchmarking and implementation of feedback
Supports a multi-discipline agile team and collaborators to enable delivery of the Project
A minimum of a technical bachelors degree or degree in project management.
An integrator who is an inclusive and encouraging individual capable of building positive relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.
Relevant experience in the energy industry with proven capability and track record in delivering projects and developing management processes.
Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management.
People skills, ability to lead by example, and to lead without disciplinary (line) authority.
Excellent English oral and written communication skills.
Relevant & proven experience of delivering across all project stages
Proven experience in standardized project programs.
Experience in participating or leading the change-management projects
Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.
APM/PMP accreditation.
Some business travels up to 10% may be required.
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
