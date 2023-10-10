Project Engineer – Project Management Common Process

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Project Management Common Process is a transformation project sponsored by P&O Projects & bp solutions to build a common process for project management(PM) across multiple entities within BP.This new process learns from the best of our heritage project management systems to develop a new process using industry standard language that adapts to the complexity and nature of the projects being planned.PM Common Process and OneProcess digital tool will become the standard project management tool across multiple project delivery entities across bp.This role is to support the final development implementation of the Common Process (PM). This includes support and leadership across various workstreams including development of project management content, the customized OneProcess digital tool, support to the Early Adopter Program and broader implementation across the group.PM Common Process has the potential to greatly simplify PM across participating entities and deliver greater capital efficiencies in our Project’s portfolio.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Understands HSE expectations and standards; demonstrates genuine dedication and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promotes safe delivery of projects through an appreciation of how project requirements support safe delivery

Handle interfaces between the various workstreams and external collaborators including multi-disciplinary domain experts and implementation representatives from each of the project operating bases

Advocates for PM Common Process as a key enabler of simpler more efficient projects. Engages collaborators to learn from early feedback and champions change within the team

Works with external consultants to optimise development of PM Common Process including driven benchmarking and implementation of feedback

Supports a multi-discipline agile team and collaborators to enable delivery of the Project

Education:

A minimum of a technical bachelors degree or degree in project management.

Experience and Job Requirements:

An integrator who is an inclusive and encouraging individual capable of building positive relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Relevant experience in the energy industry with proven capability and track record in delivering projects and developing management processes.

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management.

People skills, ability to lead by example, and to lead without disciplinary (line) authority.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Desirable Criteria:

Relevant & proven experience of delivering across all project stages

Proven experience in standardized project programs.

Experience in participating or leading the change-management projects

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Additional Information:

Some business travels up to 10% may be required.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.