Customers & Products



Retail Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a Project Engineer to join our Project Delivery team in New Zealand (Auckland or Wellington). In this role, you’ll lead and manage engineering assurance practices and standards for all bp’s commercial retail and fuel system construction projects within the region.

Defining project engineering requirements and ensuring relevant engineering standards and documentation are communicated to project teams and contractors

Reviewing and accepting QA/QC plans and design drawings from concept stage through to construction to ensure they meet bp requirements

Performing site inspections and safety reviews at key hold points to ensure project engineering risks are managed.

Appointing, leading and managing bp’s engineering partners to ensure projects are delivered safe and on time

Supporting and leading change activities related to new retail assets, standards and processes

Developing resourcing strategies, delivery models and training programs for internal and external stakeholders to ensure delivery of multi-year work plans

Supporting internal audit activities and HSE incident investigations to understand root causes and deliver on response plans



A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in a related discipline

5+ years' relevant experience in a related technical environment such as Engineering Design, Consulting or Project & Construction Management

Ability to work and communicate cross-functionally and manage internal and external stakeholders

Ability to effectively manage and prioritise multiple projects simultaneously

Strong experience with risk analysis, mitigation, and contingency planning

Willingness and flexibility to travel up to 20% of the time

Experience working on projects ranging in value from $250K to $5M

A continuous improvement mindset with experience in engineering optimization/six sigma and developing new tools and ways of working

Experience within the commercial or fuel industry would be advantageous

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



