The Project Engineer will support the Kwinana Green H2 Project team to deliver a safe, high-quality project with a predictable cost, schedule, and quality outcome.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



To support bp’s ambition and meet its published net zero targets, significant investment in renewable energy sources is required over the short-term horizon. One of the main pillars underpinning these targets is the production of hydrogen.

By 2030, bp aims to be the leading supplier of hydrogen across industrial clusters and mobility hubs. Hydrogen production will be a crucial element to achieve bps aims and supporting the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products.



As an IEH (Integrated Energy Hub), bp Kwinana will be a key player in Biofuels (Daedalus) and Hydrogen, this is an exciting journey for Kwinana which is underpinned by a strong New Energy project portfolio.



The Project Engineer will be accountable for leading interfaces across the project scopes and supporting integration and oversight of work packages.

The role will split time between the bp Central Perth office and Kwinana IEH.



Understands HSE expectations and standards; demonstrates genuine dedication and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promotes inherently safer design and identification of major hazards/risks.

Lead project interface and works closely with the IEH asset and other project teams

Supports a multi-discipline agile team and collaborators to enable the delivery of the Project; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value.

Project management change champion.

Supports the development & delivery of the Project Execution Plan (PEP), verification plan, resource plan, cost, and schedule, and identifies/handles risk.

Delivers complete stage deliverables and drives progress against performance targets (advised by internal/external benchmarks). Demonstrates capability to take projects from concept to handover.

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews

Runs risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of encouraged outcomes.

Accesses Domain Experts across bp and industry as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and standard processes.

Develops positive relationships and collaborates with a wide range of subject areas and collaborators

Supports project cost, schedule, safety, quality, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.



A minimum of a technical bachelor's degree qualification.

Proven experience in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering sophisticated projects.

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management.

An integrator that is an inclusive and supportive individual capable of building proven relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with sophisticated, ambiguous, and limited data.

Project management expertise.

Communication skills, ability to lead by example, and without disciplinary (line) authority.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.



Relevant & proven experience in delivering in all project stages.

Previous refining or hydrogen project experience

Proven experience in standardized project programs.

Good capability in applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.



This position is not available for remote working



