Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We have an exciting opportunity for Project Engineers to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will deliver key technical work scopes to support the development of multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. We are interested in Project Engineers with expertise in onshore renewables from a range of fields including specialists in civil engineering, electrical engineering and generation technologies (solar PV, wind turbines and battery storage). The Project Engineer will be responsible for ensuring safe, quality and competitive engineering input, leading technical work scopes carried out by 3rd party contractors and will be a key member of multi-disciplinary project teams.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Lead key technical work scope to support the progression of onshore renewables projects from feasibility through to final investment decision including, but not limited to, site assessments, feasibility studies, engineering studies and development of execution plans.

Maintain accurate project documentation, including design files, technical specifications, drawings, and correspondence.

Ensure compliance with relevant codes, standards, regulations, and permits.

Support the development of and reporting against project plans, including schedules, resourcing, budgets and quality requirements.

Coordinate project meetings and reporting as required.

Identify, evaluate and report project engineering risks then develop and implement mitigation strategies.

Support project procurement activities including the development of specifications, developing employer’s requirements and assessment of proposals.

Support performance improvement and value engineering activities by providing engineering input and analysis, identify opportunities for standardisation and continuous improvement.

Collaborate with other internal project team members and stakeholders to define project objectives, scope, and deliverables and support the stage-gate governance process.

Deliver technical work in line with standards, requirements and methodologies defined by the Technical Centre of Excellence.

Collaborate with the Technical Centre of Excellence and other teams within bp to improve ways of working, share knowledge and align on best practices.

Support management of external contacts where needed such as with contractors, government and regulatory bodies.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Engineering degree required. Prefer master's degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification / certification.

Technical expertise in discipline, with a minimum of 3 years direct experience in projects engineering within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working in a multi-disciplinary team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to project engineering and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders.

Ability to travel as the need arises to project sites.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



