About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis Central Subsea is part of the global P&O – Project Solutions organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by designing and building projects that shape the future energy landscape. Project solutions is accountable for the central execution of standard activities in service of deployed squads, the end-to-end delivery of hardware and execution activities, and digital modernization. This role will report to the Subsea Discipline lead, then deployed into the Central Subsea regional organization for the planning and execution of varied and unique scopes. The Central Subsea Project Engineer is accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of project engineering scopes though the use of project management standard practices and demonstrating conformance. The role could both lead a team or collaborate with a larger team, which in turn will rely on a One Team effort using other specialized squads within the unit, as an internal turnkey solution. This role is specifically focused on the strategic use of agile tools and methodology to lead and deliver subsea project scopes. The successful candidate will lead collaborate with Vendors and Contractors, equipment and material Suppliers, and cultivate strong relationships with internal BP multi-functional and cross-discipline organizations (Projects, Production and Wells) to deliver extraordinary results. Develop and deliver moderate to large sized work packages for capital projects, achieving safe and cost-effective solutions which are fully integrated and satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of partners while balancing cost, schedule and quality. Key accountabilities • Leads the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives. • Provides cross-discipline coordination to ensure that work is carried out optimally and efficiently. • Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work, leads changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan. • Monitors project schedule and budget to ensure delivery within the plan. • Identifies and leads coordination of key interfaces to ensure smooth project execution. • Ensures conformance to bp’s project common process and drives good project management following all bp HSSE requirements. • Identifies risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are handled throughout the project life cycle. • Identifies, develops and maintains working relationships with all applicable partners. Conformance to bp standards • Demonstrate basic use of a structured set of processes that are designed to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and projects that continuously reduce risk, improve performance and deliver bp’s business aims. For example, talk through previous experience with the use of project management frameworks, through the delivery of internal work products, such as risk evaluation/mitigation and readiness at stage gates. • Be recognized as a practitioner through using tools and training to get the best from all team member Safety Leadership • Contribute to the safety leadership by consistently demonstrating commitment to safety initiatives • Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks, mitigations and communicate as appropriate • Influence HSE performance for both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet HSE expectations • Carry out work in conformance with BP’s core values and leadership expectations • Contribute to the global safety leadership calls and chip in by representing the appropriate region(s) Collaboration for Great Outcomes • Develop working knowledge of subsea related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors • Contribute to projects and lead technical works with all Vendor and Contractors, BP internal teams, equipment and material Suppliers • Provide working knowledge of relevant industry and BP standards related to subsea project delivery • Review and comment on budgeting, risk assessment and associated procedures produced internally by BP and externally by contractors and vendors • Capture and incorporate lessons learned and standard processes from BP and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other BP teams as necessary • Understand, follow, implement, and reinforce use of a Management of Change process • Prepare and develop installation aid/equipment technical and functional requirements needed for offshore execution. People & Mindset • Apply agile frameworks to drive key improvement initiatives within the services organization to improve quality and performance. • Understand agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, Lean Portfolio Management) and clearly articulate the value they play in delivering the Central Subsea Vision • Promote technical assurance, iterative development, and rapid learning cycles using industry practices • Push the boundaries of how we work by adopting new methodologies and optimally applying them to lead value conversations • Understand data sources available and drive effective, consistent use of data in decision-making • Maintain a curious approach and always be looking for the next opportunity to effectively leverage tools, data, and practices in improving the business. • Be prepared to lead a squad through setting direction and measuring performance.

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Chartered Engineer (C.E.) or working toward Project Accreditation

Minimum of 5+ years of Oil & Gas experience, with at least 3 years Subsea experience

Demonstrated proven experience with project management

Experience building, installing, and commissioning Subsea equipment

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, drilling/well maintenance and construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to complete independently.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working with and for BP is preferred

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of subsea systems

Experience in other subsea execution disciplines/interventions

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.