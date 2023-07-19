Job summary

The Daedalus Programme will be delivered through an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) model comprising a centralised project management hub and site deployed delivery units. The IPMT model will be designed to deliver a base case of the first SAF projects with a potential to accommodate other new energy programmes based on the timing/synergy value. The Daedalus Programme comprises five projects based at existing bp refinery sites: - Kwinana refinery, Western Australia - Rotterdam refinery, The Netherlands - Castellon refinery, Spain - Cherry Point refinery, USA - Lingen refinery, Germany The Project Engineer is a core project team role responsible for developing the project scope of work for the following various areas within the Daedalus Programme at Cherry Point. Examples include Early Works, Integration and Green Hydrogen. The Project Engineer will be part of the IPMT and the successful candidate will be expected to be able to operate within this model. They will build and manage/coach a team of both, bp and non-bp staff, to deliver all cost related activity across the Daedalus Programme. The roles will be based at the Cherry Point refinery in the USA, with potential travel to numerous sites including Europe, USA and Australia.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Understands HSE expectations and standards; demonstrates genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promotes inherently safer design and identification of major hazards/risks

Supports a multi discipline agile team and stake holders to enable delivery of the Project; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value

Supports the development & delivery of the Project Execution Plan (PEP), verification plan, resource plan, cost, schedule, and identifies and manages risk

Delivers complete stage deliverables and drives progress against performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks). Demonstrates capability to take projects from concept to handover

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews

Manages risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes. Accesses Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices

Develops strong relationships and collaborates with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities

Supports project cost, schedule, safety, quality, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.



Essential Education:

A minimum of a technical degree level qualification



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Relevant experience (5+ years) in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering projects

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management

An integrator that is an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data

Project management expertise

People skills, ability to lead by example, and to influence without disciplinary (line) authority

Excellent English oral and written communication skills

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

