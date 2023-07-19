The Daedalus Programme will be delivered through an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) model comprising a centralised project management hub and site deployed delivery units. The IPMT model will be designed to deliver a base case of the first SAF projects with a potential to accommodate other new energy programmes based on the timing/synergy value. The Daedalus Programme comprises five projects based at existing bp refinery sites: - Kwinana refinery, Western Australia - Rotterdam refinery, The Netherlands - Castellon refinery, Spain - Cherry Point refinery, USA - Lingen refinery, Germany The Project Engineer is a core project team role responsible for developing the project scope of work for the following various areas within the Daedalus Programme at Cherry Point. Examples include Early Works, Integration and Green Hydrogen. The Project Engineer will be part of the IPMT and the successful candidate will be expected to be able to operate within this model. They will build and manage/coach a team of both, bp and non-bp staff, to deliver all cost related activity across the Daedalus Programme. The roles will be based at the Cherry Point refinery in the USA, with potential travel to numerous sites including Europe, USA and Australia.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
The Daedalus Programme will be delivered through an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) model comprising a centralised project management hub and site deployed delivery units. The IPMT model will be designed to deliver a base case of the first SAF projects with a potential to accommodate other new energy programmes based on the timing/synergy value.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.