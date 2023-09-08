Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
About the role -
The Project Engineer (PE) is responsible for supporting the Project Manager in the planning and execution of projects within Site Capital Projects Portfolio. This is achieved through:
Applying Project Management principles to drive sustainable and predictable project outcomes
Working closely with business stakeholders to support the delivery of the project objectives
Performance management and reporting against agreed KPIs throughout the lifecycle of the project.
Key Responsibilities -
The key responsibilities of the role include:
Lead HSSEQ aspects across all projects, meeting the requirements contained within the project's performance targets
Support the PM in preparing for project assurance and HSSE reviews
Ensure compliance with site and company-wide processes and procedures, including site Management of Change (MOC) processes
Complete monthly project cost forecasting and support the preparation and review of project reports
Ensure project schedule is maintained and up to date
Ensure project changes are identified and managed through the projects management of the change process
Oversee and manage the capture and closure of project actions ensuring actions are completed on time and documented accordingly
Assist the PM in the development of key project documents (i.e. Project Execution Plan) and follow up with project stakeholders to ensure all inputs are captured
Chair and minute project meetings
Work closely with contractor service providers and ensure their performance meets project requirements
Manage interface between project teams and key project stakeholders.
Education -
Relevant qualification in project management or engineering discipline
Essential Skills & Experience -
Experience in the project management discipline and understanding of the gated project delivery model
Demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a project team
Strong communication skills, with the ability to engage in a wide organization and build strong relationships
Track record of delivery
Experience in Oil and Gas (preferred)
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
What’s in it for you?
Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements
Career development and mentoring programs
Generous salary package including annual bonus program
12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
A collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.