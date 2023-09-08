Site traffic information and cookies

Project Engineer

  • Location Australia - Perth
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067224
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Summary:


Job Description:

About the role - 
The Project Engineer (PE) is responsible for supporting the Project Manager in the planning and execution of projects within Site Capital Projects Portfolio.  This is achieved through: 

  • Applying Project Management principles to drive sustainable and predictable project outcomes 

  • Working closely with business stakeholders to support the delivery of the project objectives 

  • Performance management and reporting against agreed KPIs throughout the lifecycle of the project. 

 

Key Responsibilities -  
The key responsibilities of the role include: 

  • Lead HSSEQ aspects across all projects, meeting the requirements contained within the project's performance targets 

  • Support the PM in preparing for project assurance and HSSE reviews  

  • Ensure compliance with site and company-wide processes and procedures, including site Management of Change (MOC) processes 

  • Complete monthly project cost forecasting and support the preparation and review of project reports 

  • Ensure project schedule is maintained and up to date 

  • Ensure project changes are identified and managed through the projects management of the change process 

  • Oversee and manage the capture and closure of project actions ensuring actions are completed on time and documented accordingly 

  • Assist the PM in the development of key project documents (i.e. Project Execution Plan) and follow up with project stakeholders to ensure all inputs are captured 

  • Chair and minute project meetings 

  • Work closely with contractor service providers and ensure their performance meets project requirements 

  • Manage interface between project teams and key project stakeholders. 
     

Education -  
Relevant qualification in project management or engineering discipline 

 

Essential Skills & Experience -  

  • Experience in the project management discipline and understanding of the gated project delivery model 

  • Demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a project team 

  • Strong communication skills, with the ability to engage in a wide organization and build strong relationships 

  • Track record of delivery 

  • Experience in Oil and Gas (preferred) 


 

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
 

What’s in it for you?

  • Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements

  • Career development and mentoring programs

  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program

  • 12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts

  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

  • A collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

