A great opportunity is opening in the bp’s AGT projects portfolio to contribute to development of Shah Deniz field development and overall SD field electrification to lead Power From Shore (PfS) scope in the capacity of Project Engineer. Development and implementation of reliable onshore power supply scheme are key to success of the Shah Deniz Compression Project. The Project Engineer will be responsible for end-to-end integrated delivery of the projects scope including engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, commissioning of the full scope associated with Power from Shore delivery workstream within Shah Deniz Compression Project. The role is open for national applicants only and will report to PfS Delivery Lead and be part of the AGT Project Management discipline community.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About the role

In this role you will have the opportunity to: Actively promote HSE commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Contribute to development of Integrated Project Execution Planning.

Ensure effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Lead multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Drive effective collaborate with National Grid authorities to support timely grid incomers upgrade scope completion.

Implement detailed performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held accountable to agreed contract terms.

Ensure project quality requirements are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Ensure the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring thorough oversight.

About you:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering subject area Essential experience and skills: Extensive work experience in onshore or offshore projects with validated project management skills

Deep technical understanding of facility system design, equipment, installation and commissioning areas

An effective influencer competence at project management levels and with external stakeholders

Skilled at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges

Desirable Criteria: Delivery minded and complete focused approach

Experience with working complex brownfield scopes while maintaining operations alignment

Strong networking and communication skills with the ability to influence and achieve outcomes

Working knowledge of finance / accounting practices and terminology as it relates to project economics, capital requirements, and AGT Business



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cost estimating and cost control, External Stakeholders, Facility Design, Installation, Offshore Project Management, Offshore Projects, Project Commissioning, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Scope Development, Project Team Management, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management



