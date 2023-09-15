This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Purpose of role:

This position includes developing process safety resolutions to mitigate hazards and reduce operational risk and providing engineering support to develop & appraise conceptual engineering solutions for engineering projects, as well as to support the transitioning of these concepts into detailed engineering, execution and operations.

The project engineer scopes, designs, and executes small to medium scale (lubricant industry) capital projects within the annual CAPEX Plan in accordance with BP engineering technical standards, CVP process, as well as BP Lubricants CAPEX processes and controls standards. Provides functional expertise on development of operating standards within the engineering department.

Key Accountabilities :

Provides process & operational optimization/ continuous improvement expertise, and process safety subject area leadership (i.e. mitigate hazards and reduce operational risk) during the conceptualization, development and design of new projects and plant improvement initiatives

Ensures “industrialization” of new and modified formulations from Global Lubricants Technology (GLT) introduced into plants. Conduct assurance audits as requested

Review / endorse Technical MoCs for blending plants, including the development of inherently safer process engineering and operational management solutions

Ensures that assets/equipment/systems operates within the specified design parameters accounting for variability in product and operating characteristics

Ensures that the process operates to deliver quality, safety and environmental objectives

Takes part in Process safety reviews, risk assessments and action item resolution plans to mitigate safety hazards and reduce operational risks

Leads the front end engineering and process safety evaluations for projects. Provides technical/ engineering design and supports operational process development for new products. Acts as the lead engineering Project Lead for small to medium CAPEX investment initiatives for the country.

Reviews project plans and proposals, and then develops project objectives and scope. Identifies project responsibilities by determining the phases and elements of the project. Calculates time frames and sequences the stages of the project. Ensures completion of project HSSE reviews (PHSSER) in accordance with the CVP process achievements.

Studies product design, customer requirements performance standards, then determines project specifications. Presents cost estimates and performance standards. Conducts field tests, assuring safe and satisfactory product performance.

Reviews contractor bids; interviews and assigns personnel to specific phases and elements of the project. Through project coordination meetings and other forms of communication, oversees and coordinates the technical aspects of the project.

Prepares status reports and regularly monitors budgets, contractors and schedules. Allocates project resources appropriately and approves project expenditures. Keeps an accurate record and electronic data base of all elements of the projects.

Presents procedures, rules and regulations to those involved in the project; maintains a safe, clean and productive environment through enforcing procedures. Maintains project integrity and reputation through compliance with state and federal laws.

Provides support for the regional engineering team on translating BP/ industry/ regulatory standards, policies, and procedures into practice for the local team.

Provides support for Sr. Project Engineer and Engineering Manager on major CAPEX project initiatives within assigned sites, coordinating scope reviews, bid reviews, and project execution and change management oversight, on behalf of the Sr. Project Engineer, as required or prescribed with the project scope and in accordance with the Project Resource Allocation Matrix (RAM).

Educational requirements:

Minimum of a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Chemical or Mechanical Engineering preferred)

Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years of relevant working experience in manufacturing, process design, safety, and construction of engineering projects for the chemical, petro-chemical, and/or food industries.

Experience must include demonstrated capability and awareness of (from scope development to implementation) of execution of capital projects.

Knowledge and capability to identify and access relevant oil and gas industry codes, standards and regulations associated with process design and process safety engineering

Knowledge of process safety hazard’s analysis and risk assessment methodologies.

Demonstrate manufacturing HSSE and have related experience.

Must demonstrate awareness of engineering principles, practices and methods, environmental regulations, engineering project management methods, workplace safety, budgeting, employee supervision and personnel management.

Experience with supporting CAPEX projects at all stages of ideation, scoping, conceptual design, detail design, project execution, project commissioning, project turn-over.

Experience in Capex procurement activities including project bid processes (engineering scope/ bid packages/ bid process/ award/ change order management/ field work order management/ etc.)

Experience with leading diverse teams (members may include operations, logistics, planning, marketing, technology) on engineering/CAPEX projects

Experience with HAZOP/HAZID participation for Capital Project Development

Preferred qualifications

Excellent organizational skills

Experience in industrial manufacturing work environments

Experience in leading/supervising engineering teams and/or contract resources

Lubricants industry experience is preferred

Consumer packaged good experience

Supply Chain experience.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Legal Disclaimer:

