This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you a top-tier Project Engineer seeking for a new project? We are looking to hear from you! As part of an integrated team, you will lead all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of project(s) in the range of $0.3m to $30m! These projects are delivered in a brownfield multi-project environment on Offshore or Onshore assets. Our future teammate will work with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor, following our project management guidelines and realizing the project and business objectives. Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Are you a top-tier Project Engineer seeking for a new project? We are looking to hear from you! As part of an integrated team, you will lead all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of project(s) in the range of $0.3m to $30m! These projects are delivered in a brownfield multi-project environment on Offshore or Onshore assets. Our future teammate will work with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor, following our project management guidelines and realizing the project and business objectives.Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.



Job Description:

We expect you to:

Apply Project Management principles and bp project management framework to drive safe and predictable project outcomes

Work closely with business partners to identify and deliver project objectives in support of business needs

Prepare detailed Project Execution Plans (including scope, schedule, budget and spend forecasts) for individual projects

Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent

Integrate the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution

Be accountable for and carry out self-verification on the readiness of projects to be delivered, seeking to minimize risk and ensuring effective mitigations

Seek opportunities to efficiently deliver projects through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology

Manage performance and report against agreed critical metrics throughout the project lifecycle

We believe the ideal candidate will have:

BSc/BEng/Masters in engineering/science/project management related degree

Experience with delivery of brownfield projects in a high hazard hydrocarbon processing environment

Experience of working in an EPC Contractor environment

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates practices

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, TARs, and Outages

Ability to work as a teammate in a collaborative, encouraging and progressive manner

Outstanding ability to interact and influence at multiple interpersonal levels

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent) is desirable



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.