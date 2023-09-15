Site traffic information and cookies

Project Engineer

  • Location Azerbaijan - Baku
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069139
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Are you a top-tier Project Engineer seeking for a new project? We are looking to hear from you! As part of an integrated team, you will lead all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of project(s) in the range of $0.3m to $30m! These projects are delivered in a brownfield multi-project environment on Offshore or Onshore assets. Our future teammate will work with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor, following our project management guidelines and realizing the project and business objectives. Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Job Description:

We expect you to:

  • Apply Project Management principles and bp project management framework to drive safe and predictable project outcomes
  • Work closely with business partners to identify and deliver project objectives in support of business needs
  • Prepare detailed Project Execution Plans (including scope, schedule, budget and spend forecasts) for individual projects
  • Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent
  • Integrate the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution
  • Be accountable for and carry out self-verification on the readiness of projects to be delivered, seeking to minimize risk and ensuring effective mitigations
  • Seek opportunities to efficiently deliver projects through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology
  • Manage performance and report against agreed critical metrics throughout the project lifecycle

We believe the ideal candidate will have:

BSc/BEng/Masters in engineering/science/project management related degree

Experience with delivery of brownfield projects in a high hazard hydrocarbon processing environment

Experience of working in an EPC Contractor environment

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates practices

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, TARs, and Outages

Ability to work as a teammate in a collaborative, encouraging and progressive manner

Outstanding ability to interact and influence at multiple interpersonal levels

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent) is desirable


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

