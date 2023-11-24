This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Raven Compression is an onshore brownfield project that will increase recovery from bp’s Raven field in Egypt.The Raven field is located offshore and flows to shore into production facilities in the West Nile Delta. The scope comprises onshore gas plant modifications including but not limited to:• Refurbishment of compression trains (x2) and utilities• Construction of new large bore suction and discharge gas lines between adjacent gas plants (GF & Raven)• Replacement or refurbishment of power and control building, and associated electrical modifications• Modification to the flare system and other supporting systemsThe Project Engineer will develop and deliver small to moderate sized work packages for capital projects, coordination across fields to achieve safe, cost-effective solutions which satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of collaborators while balancing cost, schedule and quality.The role will report in to the Raven Compression Project Manager for project delivery with a discipline reporting line to the Project Management Field Lead for North Sea.



Support the PM in shaping the mission, strategy and priorities for the Project and support in ensuring close field/functional integration and alignment with the mission.

Demonstrate HSSE leadership and influence contractor’s safety performance to meet BP expectations and aligns with all BP’s HSSE policies and procedures.

Align with BP's Code of Conduct and role model BP's Values & Behaviours.

Own the Project verification plan and stage gate assurance process.

Lead the cross field and function risk management process.

Support the development of the Project SoR and other key PM work.

Support the development of the Project Execution Plan

Lead the project management of change processes.

Support preparation of the Class 3 cost estimate and Level 2 schedule.

Support preparation of the Define and Implement FMs.

Prepare and support partner meetings/workshops

Support project evaluations, preparing progress reports and status update and communicating project status to collaborators.

Ensure key issues are visible and managed and associated findings captured and implemented.

Integrate with Project Operations in the development of a project handover plan to enable a smooth transition to operations and completion of close-out processes.

Build effective relationships with the supplier’s project managers and rigorously manage performance.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Science or Engineering.

Exhibits the core skills and motivation to be a First Level Leader

Experience of delivering projects and understanding BP’s project management process and practices.

Experience of working with Tier 1 contractors, supporting the performance management of project results.

Brownfield project experience.

Strong interface management skills

Strong communicator, able to succinctly clarify status and issues and collaborate with multiple parties to promote ‘one team’ performance.

Track record of driving positive safety culture and behaviours.

Onshore project experience a preference.

Construction / commissioning experience.

Qualifications in project management (APM or PMI).

Job will be based in the London, with time spent in various contractor offices as well as Sunbury for duration of project and quarterly visits to site.

