This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Job Description

The Project Engineer position will be responsible for working with our Conifer Systems Engineering team. This position will report to the Director of Engineering and be located at our Houston location.

Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15-years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Collaborates as key contributor in nimble, progressive and dedicated team planning, scheduling and coordinating detailed phases of engineering work for packaged equipment

Performs work that involves conventional engineering practice but may include complex features such as resolving conflicting design requirements

Leads Engineering efforts internally as well as coordinating in technical areas between client, suppliers, and contractor

Communicates complex technical issues and recommends solutions to project management providing design input regarding process improvement, reliability, and safety

Technically competent understand selected equipment sizing and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability

Performs design calculations and prepares equipment or material specifications

Reviews/analyzes bids to make technical recommendations on vendor offerings

Reviews and checks work of design draftsman and vendors

Designs and develops forms and instructions for recording, evaluating, and recording, evaluating, and reporting quality and reliability data

Compiles quality data, establishes regular communication of data, and facilitates action plans to ensure continuous improvement of quality, cost, and delivery

Standards Process Piping Design, Materials, Fabrication and Specifications leading to construction documents

Approach all designs with safety as top priorities

Preparation of instruction and operation manuals

Develops conceptual studies, designs, reports, or proposals

Performs other duties as assigned

Skills, Experience Required

Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Mechanical or Chemical or Process Engineering or equivalent in related field.

Three to Five years related experience in landfill gas to energy, High BTU/ RNG, oil refinery, Mechanical Industry, chemical process, gas process and/or technical experience

The following specific technical experience is desirable: Gas processing using membrane, pressure swing adsorption, and solvent adsorption processes, Gas compression equipment, Flare and thermal oxidizers, and/ or Packaged equipment

Experience in Solidworks

Knowledge and understanding of Fluid flow principles, Thermal Systems, Mechanical design & Structural analysis

Understanding of ASME, AISC, OSHA, AGA & ASTM standards

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong organizational, problem-solving, and analytical skills

Ability to manage priorities and workflow

Versatility, flexibility, and a willingness to work within constantly changing priorities with enthusiasm

Acute attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to plan and organize projects

Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)

Proven ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines

Good judgement with the ability to make timely and sound decisions

Creative, flexible, and innovative team player

Working knowledge of data collection, data analysis, evaluation, and scientific method

Working knowledge and understanding of the basic principles, theories, concepts, and practices in the applicable area of processing engineering/technical specialization.

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Must pass background check, hearing and drug test



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.