Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Project Engineer

Project Engineer

Project Engineer

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ081579
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

Job Description

The Project Engineer position will be responsible for working with our Conifer Systems Engineering team. This position will report to the Director of Engineering and be located at our Houston location.

Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15-years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

  • Collaborates as key contributor in nimble, progressive and dedicated team planning, scheduling and coordinating detailed phases of engineering work for packaged equipment

  • Performs work that involves conventional engineering practice but may include complex features such as resolving conflicting design requirements

  • Leads Engineering efforts internally as well as coordinating in technical areas between client, suppliers, and contractor

  • Communicates complex technical issues and recommends solutions to project management providing design input regarding process improvement, reliability, and safety

  • Technically competent understand selected equipment sizing and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability

  • Performs design calculations and prepares equipment or material specifications

  • Reviews/analyzes bids to make technical recommendations on vendor offerings

  • Reviews and checks work of design draftsman and vendors

  • Designs and develops forms and instructions for recording, evaluating, and recording, evaluating, and reporting quality and reliability data

  • Compiles quality data, establishes regular communication of data, and facilitates action plans to ensure continuous improvement of quality, cost, and delivery

  • Standards Process Piping Design, Materials, Fabrication and Specifications leading to construction documents

  • Approach all designs with safety as top priorities

  • Preparation of instruction and operation manuals

  • Develops conceptual studies, designs, reports, or proposals

  • Performs other duties as assigned

Skills, Experience Required

  • Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Mechanical or Chemical or Process Engineering or equivalent in related field.

  • Three to Five years related experience in landfill gas to energy, High BTU/ RNG, oil refinery, Mechanical Industry, chemical process, gas process and/or technical experience

  • The following specific technical experience is desirable: Gas processing using membrane, pressure swing adsorption, and solvent adsorption processes, Gas compression equipment, Flare and thermal oxidizers, and/ or Packaged equipment

  • Experience in Solidworks

  • Knowledge and understanding of Fluid flow principles, Thermal Systems, Mechanical design & Structural analysis

  • Understanding of ASME, AISC, OSHA, AGA & ASTM standards

  • Excellent written and oral communication skills

  • Strong organizational, problem-solving, and analytical skills

  • Ability to manage priorities and workflow

  • Versatility, flexibility, and a willingness to work within constantly changing priorities with enthusiasm

  • Acute attention to detail

  • Demonstrated ability to plan and organize projects

  • Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)

  • Proven ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines

  • Good judgement with the ability to make timely and sound decisions

  • Creative, flexible, and innovative team player

  • Working knowledge of data collection, data analysis, evaluation, and scientific method

  • Working knowledge and understanding of the basic principles, theories, concepts, and practices in the applicable area of processing engineering/technical specialization.

  • Must possess a valid driver’s license

  • Must pass background check, hearing and drug test


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp