Job summary
Entity:
Trading & Shipping
Job Family Group:
Project Management Group
Job Description:
Job Description
The Project Engineer position will be responsible for working with our Conifer Systems Engineering team. This position will report to the Director of Engineering and be located at our Houston location.
Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15-years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development.
POSITION REQUIREMENTS:
Collaborates as key contributor in nimble, progressive and dedicated team planning, scheduling and coordinating detailed phases of engineering work for packaged equipment
Performs work that involves conventional engineering practice but may include complex features such as resolving conflicting design requirements
Leads Engineering efforts internally as well as coordinating in technical areas between client, suppliers, and contractor
Communicates complex technical issues and recommends solutions to project management providing design input regarding process improvement, reliability, and safety
Technically competent understand selected equipment sizing and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability
Performs design calculations and prepares equipment or material specifications
Reviews/analyzes bids to make technical recommendations on vendor offerings
Reviews and checks work of design draftsman and vendors
Designs and develops forms and instructions for recording, evaluating, and recording, evaluating, and reporting quality and reliability data
Compiles quality data, establishes regular communication of data, and facilitates action plans to ensure continuous improvement of quality, cost, and delivery
Standards Process Piping Design, Materials, Fabrication and Specifications leading to construction documents
Approach all designs with safety as top priorities
Preparation of instruction and operation manuals
Develops conceptual studies, designs, reports, or proposals
Performs other duties as assigned
Skills, Experience Required
Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Mechanical or Chemical or Process Engineering or equivalent in related field.
Three to Five years related experience in landfill gas to energy, High BTU/ RNG, oil refinery, Mechanical Industry, chemical process, gas process and/or technical experience
The following specific technical experience is desirable: Gas processing using membrane, pressure swing adsorption, and solvent adsorption processes, Gas compression equipment, Flare and thermal oxidizers, and/ or Packaged equipment
Experience in Solidworks
Knowledge and understanding of Fluid flow principles, Thermal Systems, Mechanical design & Structural analysis
Understanding of ASME, AISC, OSHA, AGA & ASTM standards
Excellent written and oral communication skills
Strong organizational, problem-solving, and analytical skills
Ability to manage priorities and workflow
Versatility, flexibility, and a willingness to work within constantly changing priorities with enthusiasm
Acute attention to detail
Demonstrated ability to plan and organize projects
Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)
Proven ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines
Good judgement with the ability to make timely and sound decisions
Creative, flexible, and innovative team player
Working knowledge of data collection, data analysis, evaluation, and scientific method
Working knowledge and understanding of the basic principles, theories, concepts, and practices in the applicable area of processing engineering/technical specialization.
Must possess a valid driver’s license
Must pass background check, hearing and drug test
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.