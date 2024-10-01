Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

The role is a key role which delivers engineering objectives for new projects and plant improvement initiatives in the Gemlik Plant. This role will contribute to delivering realization of projects in plant and Castrol Global strategy, also provides process optimization/continuous improvement and process safety discipline experience for the Gemlik Plant Team. This role will contribute to delivering realization of projects in plant and Castrol Global strategy.

The Project engineer is also responsible, for the application of local standards and BP’s ETP’s(Engineering Technical Practices) and the relevant requirements defined in OMS (Operating Management System) during the operations in the whole facility.

Work Location is Gemlik

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

In this role you will (be):

Applies project specifications which are consistent with Castrol’s policies, processes and engineering expectations, for controlling the quality/safety/environmental outcomes of new projects and (existing) process improvement initiatives.

Creates a record of all contractors and suppliers that the engineering group worked with on related systems (SAP, Compass, CDD check)

Follow-up the robust project plans, providing a robust project management practice aiming to complete the projects on time, within budget and in a safe manner and report situation of projects to Project Coordinator periodically.

Initiate technical procurement activities through the SRM for the goods in project and follow up GRs. Comparison of POs, realization and accepting the invoices accordingly.

To act as a "Emergency Team Member’’ according to the Emergency Plan.

Provide critical Select/Define stage inputs to Conceptual engineering of projects and support the transitioning of these concepts into detailed engineering, execution

Provides application and consideration of technical standards during the Start-up, commissioning and handover phases of the projects.

Observation of the supplies in the suppliers facility.

Prepares and approves work permits as performing or area authority or in its field of responsibility through Cockpit system and follows up work permits on site and also act as Planner in CoW organization chart.

Rigorous documentation of the projects hard/soft copy in its own folder.

Preparation of rough investment budgets.

Design and calculations of the basic projects.

Education & Experience:

Mandatory

At least 3 years relevant working experience in engineering projects for process engineering, process safety, etc.

Knowledge of relevant oil and gas industry codes, standards and regulations associated with process design and process safety engineering

Knowledge of process safety hazard’s analysis and risk assessment methodologies.

Excellent self-motivation, organizational and prioritization skills

Good interpersonal skills and verbal and written communication skills

Demonstrated process engineering, process safety and related experience

CAD programmes 2D/3D

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Chemical, Civil, Mechatronics or Industrial Engineering

Desirable

Oil/gas industry experience is preferred.

Supply Chain experience.

Core Competencies:

- System Thinking

- Execution Capability

- Drives Innovative Business Improvements

- Balances Immediate and Long-term Priorities

- Delivers Results

- Imports and Exports Good Ideas

- Develops and Inspires Others

Technical Competencies:

- Project Management certicates

- HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) Management

- Process and Quality Improvement

- Customer focus

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Analytical skill and financial understanding

Ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Good written and verbal communication skills (English essential).Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Result oriented

Knowledge of industrial relations

Fluency in English

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

Languages Needed:

English - Fluent

Turkish - Fluent



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.