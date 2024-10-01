Entity:Customers & Products
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role is a key role which delivers engineering objectives for new projects and plant improvement initiatives in the Gemlik Plant. This role will contribute to delivering realization of projects in plant and Castrol Global strategy, also provides process optimization/continuous improvement and process safety discipline experience for the Gemlik Plant Team. This role will contribute to delivering realization of projects in plant and Castrol Global strategy.
The Project engineer is also responsible, for the application of local standards and BP’s ETP’s(Engineering Technical Practices) and the relevant requirements defined in OMS (Operating Management System) during the operations in the whole facility.
Work Location is Gemlik
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!
In this role you will (be):
Education & Experience:
Mandatory
Desirable
Core Competencies:
- System Thinking
- Execution Capability
- Drives Innovative Business Improvements
- Balances Immediate and Long-term Priorities
- Delivers Results
- Imports and Exports Good Ideas
- Develops and Inspires Others
Technical Competencies:
- Project Management certicates
- HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) Management
- Process and Quality Improvement
- Customer focus
Knowledge, skills and abilities
Languages Needed:
English - Fluent
Turkish - Fluent
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
