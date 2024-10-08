This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:



Summary:



A great opportunity is opening in the bp’s AGT projects portfolio to contribute to delivery of Sangachal Electrification Project (STEL) scope in the capacity of Project Engineer. The AGT region is serious about reduction of GHG emission footprints in support of bp’s decarbonization aims in meeting net zero targets by 2050 or sooner.



In this role, you will play a key part in electrification of Sangachal terminal through connection to AzerEnerji National Electricity Grid and importing 100% green energy from bp’s Sunrise Solar Project and will be responsible for end-to-end integrated delivery of the project scope including engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, commissioning and start-up.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Role model our beliefs of ‘Care for Others’, ‘Live our Purpose’ and 'Play to Win’.

Actively promote HSE commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with bp’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Contribute to development of Integrated Project Execution Planning.

Support Unit Leader in implementing efficient interface management with AzerEnerji (state Grid Operator).

Ensure effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Lead multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Implement detailed performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held accountable to agreed contract terms.

Ensure project quality requirements are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Ensure the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring detailed oversight.

Coordinate discipline representatives in achieving conformance to our Projects common processes incl. Brownfield Guide, self-verification and oversight plans.

Capture, apply and share lessons learned and best practices.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A minimum of a technical bachelor’s degree level qualification.

10+ years of relevant experience in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering complex brownfield projects safely.

A leader in safety & quality.

Extensive work experience in onshore or offshore projects with validated project management skills.

Deep technical understanding of facility system design, equipment, installation and commissioning areas.

An effective influencer competence at project management levels and with external partners.

Skilled at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Familiar with agile practices, processes, tools and has a growth mindset.

Independent leader with strong people skills and ability to lead by example.

Ability to clearly communicate and manage interactions with project partners and external partners.

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.