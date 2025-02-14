Project Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Join our Customer & Products Aviation team and bring your expertise in maintenance or project management for fuel storage facilities. Your work will ensure safety, reliability, compliance, and environmental protection.

Role Overview:

Support our General Aviation network by delivering improvement projects and programmes

Manage multiple interfaces and work across different time zones

Collaborate with Regional Operations Leads, consultants, contractors, and Senior Management to drive compliance, risk management and achieve business objectives

Key Responsibilities:

Provide engineering and project management support to Regional Operations Leads

Ensure equipment consistency and share best practices

Conduct facility inspections

Support Engineering Lead roles and provide leave cover

Manage and commission site improvements

Ensure compliance with AS 1940 and Air BP regulations

Manage documents and site improvement actions

Communicate project schedules and meet target dates

Maintain accurate site as-built data

Develop risk assessment and mitigation plans

Support capital plan delivery with cash flow forecasting

Lead integrity management improvement programs

Oversee regional engineering projects and contractor management

Up to 25% travel is required for this position

Skills & Experience:

3+ years in fuel storage and handling systems design and construction

Project management skills for multi-disciplinary projects

Proficiency in Control of Work and Permit to Work processes

Strong contractor management skills

Engineering degree preferred (Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, or Civil)

Experience in inspection, maintenance management, process safety, and risk management

Strong communication skills for head office and regional stakeholders

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or Citizens of New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.