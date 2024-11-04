Project Engineer - TSI

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About role:

The Project Engineer – Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of project(s) up to $100m. These projects are delivered in a brownfield multi-project environment on Offshore or Onshore assets.

The role is a part of an integrated team, for all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of projects. The role is responsible to work with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor following global bp project management framework and realize the project and business objectives. The role also encompasses budget responsibility for the projects assigned.

Job Description

What you will deliver

Work closely with EPC contractors in India to drive project management deliverables for projects across bp portfolio

Work closely with business stakeholders to identify and deliver project objectives in support of business needs

Support a portfolio of projects at different stages of the project life cycle in accordance with the bp Site Projects project management process.

Collaborate with the engineering and construction contractors to deliver projects from FEL through to operate and subsequent close out.

Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent.

Deliver projects in an operating environment, considering the impact to ongoing operations and the surrounding environment and communities

Integration of the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution of activity.

Safe implementation of change through bp's Management of Change process and compliance with project process.

Participate to internal and external audits and inspections. Address identified gaps and findings and implement the agreed action plans

Apply Project Management principles and bp project management framework to drive safe, sustainable and predictable project outcomes

Prepare detailed Project Execution Plans (including scope, schedule, budget and spend forecasts)

Seek opportunities to deliver projects in a more efficient manner through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology

Demonstrates personal excellence regarding safety leadership particularly with role model behaviors around care for our people and rigor in how we work.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent)

Charted Project Professional APM

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ Years

Total years of experience:

5-10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience with delivery of brownfield projects in a high hazard hydrocarbon processing environment

Experience of working in an EPC Contractor environment

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates practices

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, Turnarounds, and Outages

Ability to work in a team environment in a collaborative, respectful and dynamic manner

Ability to communicate and influence at multiple organizational levels

Shift timing: 2:00 PM-11:00 PM

% travel requirements : 10 – 15 % including international travel

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.