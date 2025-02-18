Project Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About role:

The Project Management Excellence team supports the project management leadership team to ensure predictable delivery of high value, competitive projects and to shape the future of the P&O Projects landscape. The PM Excellence team focuses on internal systems, process and tools to drive improvements with an aim to improve the performance of global energy projects.

Project Engineer to support the Project Management Excellence team through:

Improving ways of working within the projects organization and shaping the strategy for project management disciplines including project management, subsea project management, construction, commissioning, project controls, decommissioning, risk management, and project solutions

Further developing the newly rolled out digital tools and act as a business facing representative.

Responsibilities

Support delivery of Project Management Leadership Team annual objectives including continuous improvement projects, process improvements, and digital tool discovery.

Propose strategic continuous improvement projects to refine performance of the organization with input from various sources.

Support the discovery, development, and implementation of key continuous improvement projects

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of disciplines/businesses to coordinate engagement meetings with key stakeholders.

Lead work initiatives across disciplines, regional teams, and P&O entities to ensure robust solutions.

Maintain strong connections with the operating base teams to ensure project management excellence initiatives address active needs

Education

Must have education requirements:

Engineering degree from an accredited/chartered university in mechanical, electrical, chemical, or civil engineering

Experience and job requirements

Experience

12+ years

Minimum years of relevant experience:

A minimum of 6 years in the energy industry working on major projects in the areas of project management, construction management, commissioning management, or project controls

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Excellent prioritization skills to balance multiple tasks and initiatives with rigid schedules and multiple stakeholders

Ability to understand the big picture and maintain progress on multiple projects without impacting the most important projects

Excellent English oral and written communication skills with the ability to communicate and work with all levels of an international organization

An inclusive and respectful attitude capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others

Strong people skills with the ability to connect and have strong connections with multi-disciplinary groups.

Ability to seek input, guidance, and feedback across the organization with minimal coaching.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management (APM, PMI)

Excellent skills with MS Office, MS Teams, and SharePoint

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

International experience in energy projects

Experience working in a complex organizational structure with multiple stakeholders and interested parties

Project management chartership

Experience with PowerBI and similar digital tools

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

