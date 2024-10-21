Project Engineer (Umbilicals and Flexibles) - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too.

Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role:

The bp Solutions subsea team is responsible for the specification, design, delivery, maintenance and operational support of subsea production systems (SPS) and is the single face to the subsea equipment suppliers.

The bp Solutions subsea team is a key member of the subsea projects team and plays a meaningful role in developing and delivering efficient subsea projects.

The role will hold ultimate responsibility for the delivery (specification, design, procurement, verification, manufacturing, validation) of umbilicals and flexibles hardware and services for specified Projects within the portfolio. Ensure the deliveries are in line with bp HSSE requirements, quality standards and within project schedule and cost objectives.

The role reports via dotted line(s) to multiple project managers.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide discipline engineering support for umbilical and flexible deliveries and collaborate with umbilicals and flexibles suppliers for specified Projects.

Integration and management of interfaces between the umbilicals and flexibles suppliers and project system engineering (EPMS), connection system supplier (SPS), installation contractor (EPIC), logistics contractor and life of field team where applicable.

Demonstrate good safe work practices and be proactive in ensuring safe practices at all times including a strong influence role with suppliers.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks and communicate as appropriate

Working with Procurement, handle the supplier selection and award process for umbilicals and flexibles ensuring the best value to bp is achieved and contract is placed to meet project schedule requirements.

Support tender clarification/evaluation and contractor/vendor selection, ensuring all activities are in accordance with bp Code of Conduct.

Review, comment, and approve design documentation, quality plans and other procedures as appropriate.

Budget management of contracts. Working with Project Controls, responsible for accurate cost and schedule forecasting in support of in year quarterly updates (QPCF) and project lifecycle cost estimate updates (MCE).

Builds strong working relationships with the key suppliers.

Identify and manage key engineering and delivery risks and provide input to project risk management and mitigation action plans.

Manage the interfaces between key stakeholders, including engineering contractors, installation contractors and suppliers.

Read, understand, implement, and reinforce use of Company's Management of Change process and manage any changes to the scope rigorously and in compliance with the project MOC process.

Assist in the performance of all project assurance activities, including the management of Design Verification Plans.

Support the collection and reporting of key performance data for umbilicals and flexibles product designs, manufacture and installation.

Working with the quality team, responsible for ensuring an appropriate verification plan is established for the deliveries to provide confidence in the product quality.

Part of a Global engineering and delivery team, sharing lessons and collaborating across Projects.

Essential Education :

Bachelors’ Degree or higher qualification in an Engineering discipline.

Chartered Engineer preferable.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements :

Technical expertise with umbilicals / flexible pipes

Track record and experience with SPS/SURF

Track record of package delivery and/or supplier’s management

Track record of managing people / teams located or remote

Knowledge of good engineering practice

Familiarity with codes and standards for umbilicals (API 17E) and Flexibles (API 17J)

Good interpersonal and communication skills

In-depth knowledge of good engineering practice.

5-10yrs experience.

Desirable Criteria:

Offshore or manufacturing site experience

Project Management Professional (PMP) certified.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

