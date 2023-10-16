Project Engineer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Grade HResponsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets with competitive bids on deliverable projects, building on bp’s major projects expertise. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As Project Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Assign, design and coordinate technical interfaces within project and with contractors and grid operator

Establish and maintain Interface Matrix; Support decision making process

Coordinating the responsibility for each interface between the contracts / work packages within the project and between project and the grid operator

Ensuring that at all stages of the project interfaces are identified and managed to ensure that the design and execution of all packages are completed in a fully integrated manner such that claims do not arise during the contract period due to inconsistencies between contract packages at interface boundaries

Ensuring that all interfaces are correctly designed by respective project contractors to ensure smooth execution and commissioning without inconsistencies at interfaces

Establish and maintain an Interface Matrix and documents that clearly detail the responsibilities of each contract party at each interface

Supporting the decision making process by preparation and documentation of the necessary decisions as input for the decision committee using existing guidelines and templates

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Engineering Degree in a relevant discipline, ideally MSc/MEng

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the Offshore Wind industry

Fluent in German and English

Proven track-record of projects at all stages

Extensive knowledge of Excel and other, industry related tools

Able to influence and collaborate with different stakeholders at different levels

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



