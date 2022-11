Responsible for managing a team accountable for delivering a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to support standardization and conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.

In this role your contribution is vital in providing expertise &knowledge to ensure that plant facilities be well designed, procured and ongoing running in business.

In this position you will be responsible for providing design expertise, technical advice and support on North Star Project related engineering matters in support of project execution on safe, reliable and compliant; taking accountability for expected engineering and integrity management, and solve issues amongst bp project, contractors, suppliers to enable prevention, correction and control of any adverse consequences of reliability & integrity.

This role will work for a lubricant project that is North Star Restart Project in execution stage that from construction, mechanical completion, commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoyed the successful project journey, you will grow yourself along with a lubricant business background.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for delivery of engineering objectives for projects initiatives by ensuring the appropriate regulations, industry standards and local standards (GB) are considered and adhered to that design philosophies, SOR and BOD are developed.

Accountable for deliverables of Detailed engineering Design, to ensure it’s in line with all National Standards and BP Specifications, meanwhile ensure all Project Engineering Activities in accordance with the SPU STPs and Core Designs.

Accountable for verifying the processes for determining engineering competence of personnel, contractors, consultants and vendors are in place.

Accountable for leading and managing technical integrity, and for ensuring processes and systems are in place for the identification and management of engineering risk.

.Responsible for supervision of implementing process safety resolutions to mitigate hazards and providing engineering support to appraise conceptual engineering solution.

Accountable for verifying the appropriate personnel are involved in the relevant reviews in the project cycle (e.g. HAZOP, PHSSER, and other technical reviews).

Accountable for project MoC process in place and being applied properly.

Accountable for ensuring the relevant Engineering Documentation are completed and handed over to Commissioning in a timely manner.