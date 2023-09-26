Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

BP is currently, and will be participating, in a number of Non-Operated Joint Ventures across the UAE and Oman. The Project General Manager (PGM) shall act as Lead Shareholder Team Representative for bp’s non operated projects in UAE and Oman. Accountabilities at a high level will include maintaining oversight of the Projects, supporting two way knowledge transfer, reporting on the project progress. The NOJV PM will report to the VP Projects – AGT, North Sea, Egypt and Oman. The PGM will sit on Shareholder management and technical committees as the bp representative and act as the focal point to provide P&O Projects input into the bp oversight and governance for the JVs, have accountability for ensuring appropriate verification in compliance with bp’s NOJV Practice as project progress through stage gates, identify and drive additional bp areas of focus and resource support.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Product & Operations - Project Team and advance your career as

Project General Manager – Non-operated Joint Ventures

(for UAE & Oman)

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from a diverse pool of candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will:

Lead project monitoring/assurance and influencing of NOJV and internal SME resources to ensure delivery of the projects within FM metrics.

Influence NOJV to embrace and achieve appropriate standards of health, safety, security, quality and environmental compliance in the design and execution of the project.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with senior NOJV partners and operator project team to achieve ability to influence the performance of the project.

Seek appropriate transparency into NOJV activities to enable effective performance management of the project.

Support the finalisation of the commercial agreements, ensuring we have the appropriate levels of influence, approval rights and access to information

Leverage bp’s rights within the relevant agreements and run technical interactions with NOJV

As bp’s technical lead member of the NOJV Management/Technical committees, influence NOJV to successfully implement processes for risk and project management processes

Own the application of the requirements of the NOJV Practice and NOJV risk assessment process

Improve the use of NOJV work products and operate stage gate process with selective internal work to support influencing and verification work activities.

Work closely with bp shareholder team to ensure effective integration of influencing activities.

Maintain regular contact with project secondees in the ventures to ensure they feel connected back to bp and verify their well being.

What You will need to be successful:

Min. Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering field.

10+ years of work experience, with particular focus on Energy Projects in Oil and Gas/ Energy industry

Excellent project management skills with Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment and materials procurement, preferably in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industries

Skilled at leading through complexity, completing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments.

Strong planning, interpersonal, communication and influencing and organizational skills.

High motivation and the ability to achieve goals and be a teammate.

Ability to define and prioritise issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources-

Proven track record to find opportunities to improve capital efficiency and challenge the status quo

Ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with different cultural backgrounds.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Bonus opportunities based on performance

Life & health insurance, medical care package and other allowances

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



