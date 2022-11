Job summary

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

This role will support Castrol Tianjin plant from construction, mechanical completion, commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoyed the successful project journey, you will become an important part of normal plant operation.

In this position you will be responsible for providing leadership, advice, support and coaching on HSSE related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant project execution and plant operations; taking accountability for expected HSSE performance, and driving the right safety behaviors amongst contractors, suppliers and plant staff to enable prevention, correction and control of unsafe conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

In this role your contribution is vital in providing expertise to ensure that HSSE risks within Tianjin site are identified, assessed, and effectively managed.

Key Accountabilities:

In this role, you will have opportunity to become more successful in initial project and afterwards plant normal operation by

Responsible for daily HSSE management, annual risk review, developing annual HSSE plan, recognizing safe behaviors, continuous improvements to support plant delivering performance goals and sustainable safe, reliable and compliance operations.

As the owner of ISO14001/OSHAS 45001/bp system, embed those systems requirements into plant procedures/WI/practices, to assess, mitigate HSSE risk and eliminate identified hazards in the plant.

Work as plant tag of legal and regulations compliance, identify and embed related requirements into plant practices, to achieve fully conformance, and maintain interaction with local authority well and properly.

Supported by bp internal resources, as the plant SME, provide trainings, coaching, sharing best practices or lessons learned to constantly improve safety capability of plant workforce, and working with plant team to maintain a positive HSSE culture that sustainable improving HSSE awareness of plant workforce.

As risk gatekeeper, to lead plant risk assessment/CoW/MoC process, identify implementation gaps and maintain sustainable improvement.

Lead or organize regularly safety meeting, conversations, monitoring and supervision, to ensure plant workforce’s behaviors meet our expectation.

Lead and develop site crisis &continuity management procedures and organize respective team to perform the drills, to enhance workforce’s capability for dealing with uncertainties.

Lead &/or organize investigation of incident/HiPO/near miss or violation of procedures, to find prevention for never happen again.

Lead implementation to ensure delivery of the China and Global HSSE strategy, communications, awareness programs or improvement opportunities effectively& efficiently.

Requirements:

University degree level qualification, preferably in safety, engineering or chemicals related majors.

Deep HSSE and/or operational knowledge, even project based experience within a global business environment, would be preferred.

To be successful in the role you will need to have: