Role Synopsis:

The Kaskida project recently entered Optimize. The development presents an incredible opportunity for world class green field project delivery through improved and simplified ways of working. This is to be achieved by bringing together a diverse and high performing team and by empowering them to work differently, removing complexity while enabling more competitive and predictable project delivery.

The planned development consists of a column stabilized moored semisubmersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) intended for production of hydrocarbons supported by subsea production systems, associated wells, and export pipelines.

Project Scope:

The Kaskida project Integration Lead is responsible for interface management, partner management, self-verification and general Project Engineer (PE) activities across the full development scope. The role is critical for ensuring the success of the project with the selected candidate being seen as someone who will champion robust and efficient interface alignment and decision making across the full project scope. The role is ideal for someone who is energetic and comfortable with being empowered to make decisions based on their balanced judgment from stakeholder input. The position is a great broadening opportunity for future aspiring major project leaders. The position supports the Kaskida Project General Manager (PGM) and is a member of the Kaskida Leadership Team (LT).

The Project Integration Lead will be supported by EPMS or contractor resources as required to ensure effective and efficient coverage of the large set of scope responsibilities.

Key Accountabilities:

Defines and maintains scope and interface boundaries across the full project including subsurface, wells, subsea, FPU, operations, midstream and supporting functions

Leads interface management across the project, including defining interface management requirements with project and contractor teams. Systematically manages the timely flow and resolution of all interfaces across BP enablers and their contractor teams.

Manages ownership of self-verification activities including planning and coordination of all governance reviews in support of successful stage gate progression

Responsible for progressing scope in alignment with the Project Verification Plan (PVP) while ensuring early and continuous discipline engagement. Works closely with the project Technical Requirements Manager aligning plans and actions from project multi-discipline and S&OR engagements.

Acts as the project Single Point of Accountability (SPOC) for integration of the midstream led export pipeline scope and strategy with the overall project plans, including related performance management aspects

Facilitates weekly project performance and Integration meetings. Supported by project controls, ensures simple and effective performance management tracking and action capture and closeout.

Leads the risk management process across the project including coordination of risk workshops, project risk reviews, and maintenance of the project risk register

Supports performance management of PMCS modules including TQ, AT, MOC, Risk, IR, and other processes. Maintains overview of status and supports on time action close out.

Coordinates lessons learn gathering and works with the engineering, quality, and safety functions on distribution and required actions from shared HVLs

Working in collaboration with project controls, supports the development and maintenance of performance management trackers and metrics to track, analyze and influence performance of the BP and contractor teams

Assists with timely and accurate information gathering for material in support of project updates including OBRs, project townhalls and general communications as required

Leads specific task force interventions on the project as delegated by the PGM

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree within an Engineering discipline

Essential Criteria:

Demonstrable work experience with deep technical understanding of offshore projects, system design, and project execution interface considerations

An effective influencer and stakeholder manager with strong ability to lead complex technical dialog in support of robust and time conscious decision making

Strong networking and communication skills and an all-around team player

Energetic self-starter, highly motivated and capable of substantial levels of initiative

Promoter of new ways of doing business in support of more competitive and predictable delivery

Able to drive value trade off analysis to ensure quality decision making

Skilled at leading through complexity including executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline and multi-cultural considerations and challenges

Strong problem-solver, with an outstanding bias for action and robust decision making

Flexibility to take on other project responsibilities as directed

Exemplary leadership in HSE (Health, Safety and Environment)

Desired Criteria:

Chartership / PE / PMP / APM

Good understanding of BP’s common process

