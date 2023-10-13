This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp’s Projects organization is in search of a Project Integration Lead who will work across all delivery areas of a major project to further develop the Clair field, in the North Sea, west of Shetland.The role will be a key integrator across subsurface, wells, subsea and host facilities teams. It can be based out of either Aberdeen or London, however individuals will need to be flexible to travel between both locations.Clair is the largest hydrocarbon resource on the UK continental shelf (UKCS). The Clair Ph3 Project will access and produce additional resources via a phased Subsea tie-back development to the Clair Ridge facility requiring new subsea wells and facilities infrastructure, a new greenfield jacket with associated topsides processing facilities and brownfield tie -in scope to the existing Clair Ridge host facility. The project is transitioning to the Optimise phase following a Concept Select decision.Sitting on the project leadership team, the role holder will initially support with completing optimisation of the selected concept integrating across all project delivery lines. Close working and integration with the wider Leadership team will be critical to success. Successful alignment and integration of our project organisation, scope and delivery will be crucial!



Job Description:

Support the Project General Manager in project leadership integration.

Lead integrated project performance management

Forge strong relationships with project partners and internally, aligning on a goal to deliver a safe and predictable outcome. Keep internal colleagues updated on project performance.

Coordinate and deliver the project Environmental Statement and Field Development Plan including leading regulatory engagement.

Lead on project governance including preparation for project assurance gates. Ensure delivery of conformance to our Projects common processes, self-verification and oversight plans.

Lead and participate in the development of a strong culture to deliver world class safety performance.

Build a successful, multi-discipline project team focused on rigorous project management and delivery of the plan incl. project cost, schedule, safety, risk, quality and operability.

Challenge traditional practices and encourage team creativity and agility to achieve optimum pace and cost efficiency.

Capture, apply and share lessons learned and ideal ways or working.

The ideal candidate:

Degree or equivalent educated with demonstrable evidence of shaping project delivery through superior influencing and integration skills.

A collaborative and engaging leader that supports the customers. Strong integration and communication, along side an inclusive, respectful nature. Capable of building positive relationships internally and with JV partners. Can influence and collaborate with others. The role requires someone who understands the ‘big picture’ and drives focus on what matters.

Passionately leads in the delivery of safety and quality. Familiar with risk management, major project processes and tools.

Knowledge of industry ideal methods and standards in Project Management.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

It would be helpful, but not essential to have experience in the following:

Accountability working with Tier 1 contractors in the delivery of complex greenfield and brownfield projects.

Knowledge of offshore facilities & subsea projects.

UK offshore Oil & Gas regulation requirements

Operating in an Agile organization, using agile tools

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Why join bp?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We are a leader in the world’s transition to new cleaner forms of energy and to deliver our Net Zero ambitions. Our Resilient Hydrocarbons business plays a crucial part in supporting our aim and meeting global energy demands during the transition.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brownfield project execution, Brownfield project execution, Change control, Collaboration, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Engaging Leadership, Engaging People, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Integration, Leading Project Teams, Major Projects, People Management, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project Delivery, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership {+ 12 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.