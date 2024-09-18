Project Integrity Build Engineer- RBI (Delivery Focused) - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

The Project Integrity Build Engineer – RBI is responsible for providing integrity expertise to Projects or Operations, proactively interacting with other workstreams, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role performs the development and delivery of the Integrity Build program.

Responsibilities

Discipline Related:

Accountable for the delivery of the required scope to satisfy all elements of Operational Readiness in the bp Up-Stream area

Works with Inspection Build squad to ensure compliance of project delivery with bp Integrity Management requirements

Proactively interact with project engineering and delivery teams, to resolve potential Integrity Management problems in operation.

Drive integrity by being accountable for creating recommendations on Integrity related items, punch list; handling out existing defects and risks to Operations representatives.

Works with Commissioning and Start-Up to handle Pre-ops Integrity and Corrosion risk.

Leads technical element of contract delivery for new contracts or contract amendments required for Integrity Management or Production Chemistry

Ensures production chemistry risks are identified and appropriate production chemistry support is put in place if required

Incorporates lessons learned from beginning on in new projects

Leads required pre-ops execution scope for baseline and vibration surveys

Act as focal point for materials, corrosion, inspection and production chemistry expertise and ensure that relevant reports and data are reviewed and communicated accordingly.

Assist the Maintenance Squad Lead in budget preparation, OPEX forecasts and monthly updates.

Ensure the effective application of new techniques and technologies for Integrity and Maintenance to enhance production efficiency in operate

People & business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules & process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures & raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, & analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Education

Must have education requirements:

A relevant engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Physics or Materials Science; with experience in Integrity and Reliability; Maintenance is a good to have

Good focus on intercultural communication, experience working with team members allocated in other regions

Strong focus on risk mitigation

Must have certifications:

Experience handling large scopes of Integrity Management scope across the three disciplines (Materials & Corrosion, Pressure Systems Integrity and Production Chemistry)

In depth knowledge of inspection codes and standards, such as API 510, 570, 653, 579, 580, ASME VIII, B31

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8+ years experience in the oil & gas industry, including Onshore, Upstream Oil and Gas Operations

Total years of experience:

10+ years experience in the oil & gas industry, including Onshore, Upstream Oil and Gas Operations

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Deep subject area expertise on inspection, RBA/RBI and integrity RCFA

Experience of working through the full asset life cycle from project Define to late life Operate

People leadership, collaboration, communication skills & an ability to network & influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written & oral.

Good focus on intercultural communication, experience working with team members allocated in other regions

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience and knowledge of integrity management software systems such as Bentley and Meridium is preferred

Shift support : UK/US/India

% travel requirements : Upto 10%



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.