Project Leader

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!We have reinvented our business merging refining, terminals & pipelines into a global operation within production and operations (P&O). bp operates eight refineries – from North America, to Europe, to Australia – and processes around 1.7 million barrels of crude oil a day into useful products such as gasoline, aviation fuel, chemicals, lubricants and bitumen.Refining is at the heart of bp’s net zero future. The P&O projects portfolio contains key enabling projects that create integrated energy hubs and corridors for low carbon energy solutions.The current P&O Projects portfolio at the Whiting refinery includes a series of Coker Availability Projects to be delivered in the Whiting Coker 2024 TAR (TIC ~$175m), including:All Coker projects are currently at the end of a combined Concept Development and Optimize (CD/O) stage, expected to enter Define in 2Q/3Q 2023. The Project Manager is expected to support the completion of CD/O, then be accountable for the delivery of the Project from Define through completion.The PM will be expected to deliver the Whiting Coker 2024 TAR, after which employee will transition to one of the new energy projects in the P&O portfolio.The PM will report to the Project Management Team Lead for Western Hemisphere Refining but with daily working relationship with the Unit Leader (PGM) for delivery.

Key Accountabilities:

Actively promotes HSEC commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Leads multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Ensures effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Ensures rigorous performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract.

Ensures project scope, cost, and schedule delivery to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets.

Ensures project quality requirements and ‘Right 1st Time’ mentality are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Actively leads a culture of “no change” through Define and Complete, however when required approves all project related changes in scope, cost and/or schedule.

Ensures effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery.

Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring thorough oversight.

Maintains ongoing awareness of greater region area development plans to ensure appropriate decision making with respect to future developments.

Leads decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside partner teams.

Accountable for conformance with bp Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities.

Leads and coaches the project team consisting of bp and contract Project Engineers



Essential Education

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering subject area.



Essential Experience:

Minimum of 15 years of work experience in Energy Projects with excellent project management skills.

Relevant work experience, preferable in refinery heavy crude processing and/or Coker

Deep Construction and Execute experience in Brownfield

Extensive experience with TAR integration

Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments.

Prior Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment and materials procurement

Strong planning, interpersonal, communication and influencing and organizational skills

High motivation and the ability to achieve goals and be a team player

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources

Proven ability to identify opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds.



Desirable Criteria:

Professionally accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s (e.g. APM/PMI)



