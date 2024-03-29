Project Maintenance Planner, Production East

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

The Project Maintenance Planner is charged with successful execution of the Maintenance and Integrity Build (MIB) with the Backbone standard planning implementation for production & operations. The focus of the role is to develop high quality maintenance plans, integrated together to create a robust maintenance program.



The role covers multiple BP Projects across UK, Egypt, and Azerbaijan including renewable projects such as hydrogen and CCUS. Multiple project portfolio will provide opportunities for the successful candidate to lead one of these MIB projects in the near future.

Deliver the execution content of the maintenance build. Enhancing the equipment strategy content with the people, tools, materials, services, execution hours and work instructions to make the job safely executable

Provide input to the selection, procurement, delivery, and preservation of spare parts. Identify initial equipment and materials to purchase/stock to support maintenance as well as ensure Backbone is fully functional and equipment/ spares are properly documented prior to the operate phase of the project

Develop equipment and task-list Bill of Materials

Manages the resource scheduling and smoothing within the maintenance & integrity builds

Deliver maintenance and integrity build packaging (including nesting/ revision codes), ensuring the packaging delivered is as executable as possible, taking into account isolation boundaries and work local work management processes Including post packaging works such as planner groups, SCW, Maintenance Plan descriptions etc.

Being flexible to “flow to work” in areas of the greatest need – which may include maintainability studies, assignment of maintenance to equipment, Participate in 3D model, layout, HAZID/HAZOP/LOPA reviews, providing pragmatic input through the lens of Planning, maintainability consequence to inspection and maintenance staff, and other project maintenance deliverables.

Tertiary/vocational education in technical subject area

Experience in a maintenance planner role in operations with strong site based maintenance experience.

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Experienced in SAP PM and MM.

An understanding of all aspects of implementing maintenance for oil and gas facilities with an established and proven track record of delivery

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Experience with control of work. TAR Planning and detailed knowledge of site safety processes.

Extensive experience with Maintenance Management Systems

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



