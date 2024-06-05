Project Management Discipline Lead - CoE - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About role:

The Project Management Discipline Lead is a key role which combines driving project management excellence through the consistent application of deep technical and functional expertise using bp Project Management framework, practices, guides with people management and career development of project managers and engineers.

Leads delivery of projects as part of a coordinated team, for all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of project(s) in the range of $0.3m to $100m. These projects are delivered in a brownfield multi-project environment on Offshore or Onshore assets.

Job Description

What you will deliver

Provides mentor in project management technical excellence to Project Managers and Project Engineers in TSI to drive outstanding delivery.

Integrates the Project Management team with other disciplines in the business to enhance the combined value of the projects being delivered by TSI.

Focuses on, and continuously improves the ways of working with global Site Projects Subject area team to ensure all project work is delivered efficiently.

Encourages employees to pursue personal development goals and grow technical and leadership capability of the organization to build succession plans.

Leads delivery of the project's portfolio including performance management mentor of the team in line with TSI and Site expectations.

Delivers safe execution of the “right” projects, with quality, on time and per agreed budgets.

Performs verification of subject area owned actions and verifies compliance with bp’s Project Management framework

Builds collective relationships across TSI, sites and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contractors

Verify the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent.

Performs risk management, change management and bring together, share and apply lessons learned from a project management perspective.

Ensuring compliance with applicable laws, bp policies, regulations and Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs) in the portfolio of projects assigned

Demonstrates personal excellence regarding safety leadership particularly with role model behaviors around care for our people and rigor in how we work.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent)

Charted Project Professional APM

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ Years (5+ years in Oil & Gas / brownfield projects)

Total years of experience:

15+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Significant depth and validated Project Management experience throughout the full project life cycle.

Previous experience successfully delivering projects via EPCM or EPC contractors.

One team mind-set; demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality and trust based relationships within the wider organization as well as outside of bp

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions

Passion for mentoring and developing individuals and teams aspiring for outstanding performance

Mastery of project management techniques and tools (KPIs, scheduling, resource planning, controlling, reporting, etc…)

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience in leading engineering and construction contractors and working knowledge of engineering deliverables and construction practices

Recognized senior project management certification and in-depth knowledge of the bp-CVP are desirable

Strong awareness of industry standard project benchmarking, and best in class delivery

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

