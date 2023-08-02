Project Management Discipline Lead - Refining, Whiting

Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, IN, the Project Management Discipline Lead role was created to ensure functional excellence and provide leadership and coaching to those in the delivery line. For Site Projects, this shows up as ensuring compliance with project process, as well as supporting continuous improvement in ways of working. The Discipline Lead will lead, coach and support Project Managers and Project Professionals in application of all relevant practices as well as supporting ongoing career progression. Developing the role beyond the original design, the Discipline Lead will additionally support key Delivery aspects, in direct support of the entity Unit Lead. The Discipline Lead will performance manage contractors/vendors across the project portfolio ensuring key tools, systems, and reporting cadence are in place to monitor portfolio health, in line with project processes and across engineering, procurement, and construction aspects. Working with the Unit Lead, the role sets and supervises activity level of Site Projects within the annual budget. The role is part of a wider group of Project Management Discipline Leads across all entities, delivering a global agenda as a community, by deploying standard methodologies and supervising performance against that.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The key aspects of the role include:



Department management:

Drives standardization and continuous improvement for the team

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by team members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels

Ensures project processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promotes sharing of knowledge among team members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and takeaways. Promotes learning and sharing through formal systems and performance improvement, and builds an informal community for people with similar skills.

People management and development:

Manages capability across the enabler (i.e. Site Projects within bp Solutions):

Career development of team to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization

Performance management of Squad Leads, Project Managers and Project Engineers

Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation

Ensures the area works as one team with other partners in the business to improve the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency

Actively upskills/coaches employees to support the team and personal development goals

Supports business prioritization and technical verification:

Verifies work based on RAPIDs and RACIs, as described in workflows (incl. consideration of risk). For example stage gate reviews / governance and verification as per project stage gate process requirements.

Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Ensures implementation of bp’s safety & operational risk agenda

Embeds takeaways from safety related incidents across the unit, also provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents

Supports team managers to define priorities for the team and incorporate into the prioritization process through the QBR.

Supports portfolio delivery:

Ensures standard methodology tools/reports/systems are in place to supervise project performance at the portfolio level across engineering progress, procurement and contracting requirements, and construction activities.

Leads Performance Evaluations of the project portfolio, to safely deliver the Site Projects portfolio in accordance with approved constraints of cost, quality and schedule

Supports/coaches monthly cost forecasting in service of ongoing GFO process

Provides ‘Agree’ per RAPID for projects to move through gates, by undertaking peer-review style project evaluations (Project Manager/Squad Lead ‘Recommends’, Gate Keeper ‘Decides’)

Where delegated by CAM/Unit Lead, leads Contractor (EPC/Engineering) performance review, and demonstrates effective contractor management through early identification of issues or concerns with contractors’ delivery and collaborative engagement with contractor to correct/remedy issues or concerns.

Provides coaching in the space of safety leadership through visible presence at construction sites, engaging workforce in safety conversations, understanding how work gets done, risks involved, and contractor response plans to mitigate risks.

Leads internal team members and collaborates with the PDU, PSU and TAR Unit.

Key Accountabilities

Provides coaching in project management technical excellence to Project Managers and Project Engineers to ensure best in class project delivery

Integrates the Project Management team with other areas in the business to improve the combined value of the project slate being delivered.

Focuses on, and continuously improves ways of working with global Site Projects team to ensure all project work is delivered effectively.

Encourages employees to pursue personal development goals and grow technical and leadership capability of the organisation to build sustainable succession plans.

Leads delivery/performance management coaching of the team in line with Unit and business expectations.

Job Requirements

Bachelors degree in Engineering or relevant field and/or 15+ years of relevant experience (engineering, project engineering/management, construction engineering/management) in the Oil & Gas industry.

Significant depth and confirmed Project Management experience throughout the full project cycle.

Previous experience successfully delivering projects via EPCM or EPC contractors.

One team mind-set; demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality and trust-based relationships within the wider organisation as well as outside of bp

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions

Passion for mentoring and developing individuals and teams striving for best-in-class performance

Desirable Criteria

Experience in leading engineering and construction contractors and solid understanding of engineering results and construction practices

Project Management industry certification and / or completion of Project & Engineering—The BP Way program completion, PMQ, PMP, etc.

Professional engineering certification

Masters Degree in Engineering or relevant field.

In depth knowledge of bp’s project processes

Strong awareness of industry standard project benchmarking, and best in class delivery

Solid understanding of one or more engineering / technical domains, including electrical, instrumentation, controls, mechanical, civil / structural, and materials.

Solid understanding of relevant refining industry practices, codes, and standards

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Construction Engineering, Construction Management, Engineering in Projects, Oil Refining, Operations Management, Project Engineering, Project Management



Legal Disclaimer:

