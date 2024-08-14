Project Management Office Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

A Project has been set up to build a Global Capability Hub (GCH) in Pune, India for C&P. The hub will be a core, connected part of C&P business and will work in harmony with functions across the company (I.e. digital, GBS, Finance etc.)

The project aims to develop a capability hub for C&P by transferring activities from different countries to India and from there drive standardization and transformation overtime providing synergies and continuous improvements.

The PMO Lead role will own scope of the transformation program including development of workplaces, supervising and reporting progress, tracking risks & mitigation towards delivery of project goals on cost, timeline and value as per the case. The lead will work with various customers including workstream leads, business SPA and analysts to support the progress of program.

Project PMO would develop & deploy standard processes including planning, supervising and reporting progress in support of project delivery. The PMO Lead, will work in close collaboration with a Programme Manager and liaise with other project managers & transformation office to ensure timely and structured reporting.

With a solid project process understanding, the PMO Lead will lead the development of core processes and also bring continuous improvement standard methodology to the team. The PMO Lead will provide support to other members of program for any level of governance and assure accurate updates. The PMO Lead will provide additional support in onboarding, training and development of PMO Analysts.

Key Accountabilities

• Lead the planning process for the project, handle project results and ensure accurate and timely reporting.

• Lead and handle standalone transition projects and engagements.

• Works together with the Programme Manager on a portfolio of projects and leads administrative tasks such as planning, reporting, and monitoring of key results viz timelines, costs & value

• Responsible for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of data collection and reporting.

• Ensures compliance with the project standards in methodology and toolkit; promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management and scheduling.

• Lead the team in supporting programme related travel administration tasks and arrangements

• Supervising the track progress of programme results, convene regular program governance processes including leading reviews and facilitating steering committees with business leadership.

• Maintain a Risk, Issue, Actions and Decision logs to govern the project

• Supervise and maintain all change requests to project scope and timelines

• Review the financial performance of the project scope assigned and work with finance team for supervising change requests and its impacts on project for reporting and endorsement.

Crucial Education

Bachelor’s degree required

Crucial Experience

• A minimum of 6 to 8 years total experience of mentor, leading, and/or influencing others

• Familiarity with Project Management methodology and standard processes, certification in project management will be an advantage

• Strong functional business insight

• Proven analytical and numerical skills, and experience of complex data handling and visualization techniques

• Advanced knowledge of MS products including O365 based Project Online, Share point, PowerBI or other analytics tools

• Experience in process workflow design and architecture and relevant tools

• Self-starter and ability to work effectively under minimal direction

• Flexibility to assist multiple teams and managing multifaceted workload

• Ability to work independently and self-direct workload

• Capable of handling confidential matters

• Proven multi-tasking ability and prioritization skills

• Excellent analytical, interpersonal and presentation skills

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Broad operational experience with background in customer-facing roles; knowledge of other functions and the associated links to own function are preferable

• Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams

Desirable Criteria:

• Familiarity with Project Management methodology and standard processes

• Knowledge of Transition Management process

• Familiarity with Continuous Improvement Methodologies

Pune-Specific Considerations:

• Proficiency in English and relevant regional languages.

• Knowledge of local regulations and compliance standards.

• Familiarity with the regional/Pune business environment and local practices.

• Ability to navigate and work effectively within the regional/Pune service center ecosystem.



Skills:

