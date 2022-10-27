Project Manager

Job summary

Do you want to play an important part in our NetZero ambitions and work with an outstanding team of sustainable mobility enthusiasts?



Join our team and advance your career as a:



Project & Engineering Manager



Who manages investment projects within BLP Ghent plant including scope development, preparation, planning and execution of projects with main focus on Capex (Capital Expenditure), but also attention has to be given to Engineering and improvement of the efficiency of the plant.

In this role You will:

Consult and collaborate with local plant team in order to define the needs for improvement and translate this in a plan, define the scope, submit the necessary justifications, initiate and follow the approval route until execution and production SOP.

Develop 5 year investment plan based on internal and external parameters, in agreement with all the key stakeholders to support the Ghent manufacturing Plant and create a long-term viability of the business in relation and agreement with the other work streams.

Define and Implement SPU engineering policies, best practices, procedures and lessons learned, consistent with the overall project strategy.

Follow the Capital Value Process (CVP) guidelines and apply the FM approval process.

Sharing knowledge, new methods, techniques with the other E&A plants.

Perform Peer-reviews as a certified BP PHSSER -leader for BP plants worldwide, act as a technical peer for the other E&A engineers and sites within Lubes community.

Manage project activities to ensure delivery of the facility in line with project HSSE, quality, operability, budget and program objectives and to ensure that these values are carried over into the commissioning and handover stages.

Prepare and manage yearly capex plans for Ghent site, focal point for the Area with the Regional Supply Chain and in charge of budget in terms of preparation, tracking and reporting…

Raising purchase orders, ensuring procurement compliance in place, vendor details and vendor assessment.

Taking care for the HSSEQ standards within the engineering team and for all contractors

Ensure legal & OMS compliance to all regulatory and internal requirements in line with the OMS matrix added as attachment to process 1.5 in OMS.

Accountabilities within the scope of legal or BP OMS requirements might be assigned to this role with separate written assignment documents

Human relations & contacts

Plant Management Team - daily contact to get project inputs, discuss problems, budget, process improvements

Contractors on site – to discuss progress on projects, specific project related problems

Close collaboration with purchasing in order to have a best-buy value according to the BP- requirements, contract, behaviours and code of conduct

Suppliers - regular contact with contractors, equipment and suppliers of on-site services

Specific project related networks

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in Industrial Engineering ( Msc. Electronics engineering)

Project management experience

Fluency in Dutch – good knwoledge of English / French

Experience of operational/production environment

Strategic view on existing and leading edge technologies with regards to process equipment, process control and software, installation techniques

Continuous safety awareness engagement

Reporting of incidents in a timely manner in line with the OMS requirements

Embedding a safety culture in the daily operations of the plant

Act with the correct mentality and attitude as regards housekeeping, safety, quality and productivity

Adherence to safety policies and standards

Take a leadership role in driving continuous HSSE improvement

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?