We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. The role will report to the Eagle Ford Integrity and Quality Manager for Operations and is accountable for delivering well executed facilities projects and providing senior level project manager and facility engineering technical support for the Eagle Ford Operations Facilities Engineering Team. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering and project management judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, emissions improvement, and defect elimination.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
|Bachelor’s Degree in petroleum, chemical, civil, or mechanical engineering
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
Additional Information
|We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $187,254 - $350,612
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.