Project Manager

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142873BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. The role will report to the Eagle Ford Integrity and Quality Manager for Operations and is accountable for delivering well executed facilities projects and providing senior level project manager and facility engineering technical support for the Eagle Ford Operations Facilities Engineering Team. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering and project management judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, emissions improvement, and defect elimination.

Key Accountabilities

  • Perform brownfield engineering and project management across the Upstream Eagle Ford Operations Organization.
  • Manage project budget for Integrity and Quality team to ensure work is delivered within the determined cost framework.
  • Manage delivery of well executed projects on schedule, without sacrificing operability or process safety.
  • Integration across all disciplines required to complete facilities project scopes including mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, controls, automation, and civil.
  • Provide oversight and ensure accuracy within the SAP PM system.
  • Provide positive leadership while being a team player, and share lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.
  • Drive production efficiency and process safety improvement by actively supporting operations with Management of Change, HAZOP / LOPA, design reviews, and procedure development.
  • Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through effective root cause analysis.
  • Lead and cultivate the relationship between engineering and field operations to identify systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures.
  • Lead and participate in risk assessments inclusive of HAZOP / LOPA to eliminate personal and process safety risks through effective implementation of the hierarchy of controls.
  • Work closely with maintenance and operations teams in performing RCFA and defect elimination to continuously improve facility reliability and integrity management.
  • Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.
  • Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in petroleum, chemical, civil, or mechanical engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • 5-7 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry
  • Demonstrated project execution expertise from concept through commissioning
  • Bachelor of science degree in engineering – petroleum, chemical, civil, or mechanical
  • Track record of success in a dynamic work environment
  • Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes
  • Ability to spend 25% time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

Desirable criteria

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change to drive upstream innovation
  • Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Additional Information

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $187,254 - $350,612
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

