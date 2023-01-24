Job summary

Would you like to join AGT Site Projects team to deliver a portfolio of brownfield projects in support of regional business strategy and operational needs?

The Project Manager – Site Projects will be responsible as part of an integrated team for all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of projects in the range of $0.3m to $30m.

These projects are delivered in a brownfield environment on Offshore or Onshore assets consisting of hydrocarbon production and processing facilities. Primary focus of the role will be in support of offshore well flowlines delivery. The role holder will be responsible for working with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor following global bp project management framework and realizing the project and business objectives. The role encompasses budget responsibility for the projects assigned.

Key Responsibilities

Safe progression and execution of assigned projects in accordance with bp project management process, ensuring value proposition is delivered and lessons are shared with the wider community as part of the project closure process

Prepare detailed Project Execution Plans (including scope, schedule, budget and spend forecasts) for individual projects

Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent

Integrate the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution of activity considering impact on ongoing operations and other aspects of brownfield environment

Take ownership for and carry out self-verification on the readiness of projects to be delivered, seeking to minimize risk and where not possible highlighting, and putting in place mitigation plans

Seek opportunities to deliver projects in a more efficient manner through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology

Contribute to the overall EPC contractor performance assurance process in a collaborative and progressive manner

Drive continuous improvement through the application of Non-Conformance investigations, Supplier Quality Management and Design Deviation systems

Support and contribute to wider team growth and development

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University Degree in Engineering/ Science/ Project Management or equivalent

Essential knowledge, skills and experience!

Extensive experience managing and delivering brownfield projects in a high hazard hydrocarbon processing environment

Experience of working in an EPC Contractor environment

Experience with hydrocarbon processing facilities – separation, compression, dehydration, power generation, marine systems, electrical and control systems

Experience of Process Hazard Analysis methods including HAZOP, LOPA, FMEA and what-if hazard assessment processes

Previous experience with delivery of various type of well flowlines

Knowledge of relevant industry codes and standards

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates encompassing forecasting

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, TARs, and Outages

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment, communicate and influence at all levels

Desirable criteria:

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent) in project management

