Job summary

We are an international energy organisation. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, who are committed to providing light, heat and mobility for millions of people around the world on a daily basis. It is our mission and ambition to reinvent energy and become a net-zero business. Do you, like us, want to make a sustainable difference in these exciting and exacting times? Then take up the challenge by applying for this management role in the site project department, which will realise this transition with many projects, and join us as:

Project Manager



Join us as a Project Manager and make a difference by:

Putting together and managing your project portfolio team.

Setting up a shadow organisation together with an EP(C) contractor, with the majority of outsourcing to low-cost centres in India.

Planning, organising and performing major projects, independently and/or by managing project managers.

Keeping safety awareness within the department at the right level or raising it where necessary.

Ensuring the desired quality of the project deliverables and processes.

Reporting regularly but at least once a month on the status and progress of the project according to the agreed bp standards.

Project Forecasting (FC) & tracking and FC year plan for the portfolio.

Initiating, evaluating, and updating bp Global & Site standards, work descriptions and safety regulations.

Complying with & supervising safety norms, and other statutory standards and requirements.

Providing support for coaching, training and development tasks of employees.

Guiding the development of technical, professional, and behavioural competencies and skills of employees.

Mentoring and onboarding new project employees.

The execution of pre-FEL, FEL (1, 2, 3) engineering, detail engineering, construction, commissioning/start-up, and close-out.

Coordinating the site engineering team for micro-projects, in cooperation with the Project Engineer.

Supervising the procurement construction contract, equipment, and materials processes.

Interface manager between external and on-site stakeholders & project team.

Following government requirements, HSSE and QA/QC guidelines on site with your team.

Owner of & identifying and mitigating risks of the project portfolio.

Managing the relationship with the engineering contractor(s), suppliers, and construction contractors in the implementation plan.

Managing and coordinating all relations within the relevant asset and site wide.

Also responsible with the Asset Development Manager and/or process lead of the project portfolio for managing the pre-FEL (such as preparing the business case, Statement of Requirements and possibly requesting the project budget).

Responsible for a successful start-up (brownfield lead by operations) and (financial) closure of major projects incl. recording of as-built, evaluation and lessons learned.



For this position we are looking for the following:

Fluent knowledge of Spanish and English orally and in writing.

Higher Professional Education or University training with technical specialisation, or equivalent.

At least 15 years of managerial work experience in managing a brownfield portfolio and/or large (partially) greenfield projects in the petrochemical industry.

Knowledge of the relevant regulatory framework.

Leadership capabilities in addition to social skills in dealing with large teams with high diversity and national and international stakeholders.

The successful candidate must feel at home in a multinational company with a horizontal matrix site organisation and international central knowledge centres.

Affinity with the energy transition and bp's net-zero objectives.

The successful candidate must feel at home in a dynamic and complex project portfolio environment in which performance excellence is the norm.

The successful candidate must be able to cope with stress and perform well under pressure.

Pre-BP project process & bp standards experienced.

In possession of an SOS-SSC.

Overall experience with and flexible in tackling digitisation of work processes and web-based systems and at least hands-on expert in Office, SAP, PowerBI & Teams.