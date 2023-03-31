Job summary

Role Synopsis



Working within the GOM Site Projects team, the Project Manager (PM) has primary responsibility for delivering an assigned portfolio of projects in an efficient and effective manner meeting requirements for safety, quality build, and scope requirements using bp’s project processes. The position understands the business cases of the portfolio and delivers projects in line with the agreed business value. The position leads development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround project work.



Key Accountabilities

Lead the scope definition, funding, permitting, design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and startup for assigned projects by utilizing bp’s stage gate project processes.

Delivers safe execution of the “right” projects, with quality, on time and per agreed budgets.

Manages multiple projects, using effective time management skills and personal impact to drive complex activities across the organization.

Performs risk management, change management and capture, share and apply lessons learned from a project management perspective.

Demonstrates personal excellence regarding safety leadership particularly with role model behaviors around care for our people and rigor in how we work.

Essential Experience and Education

Bachelor of Science degree in an Engineering discipline.

Minimum of 7 years of relevant experience.

Experience successfully executing a diverse range of projects (eg – size, complexity, scope)

Proven track record of excellence with leading a strong HSSE culture and performance

Effective interpersonal and communication skills to successfully integrate and align a multi-discipline team in delivery of your projects.

Desirable Criteria

Previous experience delivering projects in a Brownfield environment

Recognized certification in the project management discipline (APM, PMP, etc.)

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!