Role Synopsis
Working within the GOM Site Projects team, the Project Manager (PM) has primary responsibility for delivering an assigned portfolio of projects in an efficient and effective manner meeting requirements for safety, quality build, and scope requirements using bp’s project processes. The position understands the business cases of the portfolio and delivers projects in line with the agreed business value. The position leads development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround project work.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience and Education