Job summary

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Project Manager is responsible for ensuring that projects are planned, designed, procured, constructed, and commissioned within performance specifications (safety, cost, schedule and quality).



The position reports to Transition Capital Project Lead and plays a pivotal role in assembling and leading a project team with the right skills and experience to improve project success. Not only will this role have to apply Project Management principles to drive predictable project outcomes, but also drive strong engagement within the organisation to ensure alignment between business and project goals.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Champion HSSEQ aspects across all projects, meeting the requirements contained within the project's performance targets.

• Provide input into the front-end development of projects within the capital portfolio.

• Lead the delivery of projects, including managing the project budget, progress and schedule.

• Ensure appropriate project assurance and HSSE reviews are completed, both in a timely manner and to a sufficient quality.

• Ensure compliance with site and company-wide processes and procedures, including site Management of Change (MOC) processes.

• Drive project performance through the application of relevant KPI’s, project controls reports and strong team leadership.

• Lead an integrated team of both direct reports and contractors, driving high performance and ensuring activities are carried out in a safe and efficient manner.

• Manage contractor service providers and ensure their performance meets business requirements.

• Manage interface between project teams and key project stakeholders.

• Lead and be the point of contact between projects teams and the construction teams to ensure projects are transitioned into the field efficiently.

• Drive sustainable improvements in project development, project and portfolio delivery, including the review of existing processes and procedures, the development of new processes and procedures and the delivery of training.



ABOUT YOU:

• Relevant qualification in project management or engineering discipline required.

• Significant experience in the project management field and gated project delivery models.

• Leadership experience, with a demonstrated ability to develop team members and align diverse groups to a common goal.

• Strong influencing skills, with the ability to engage a wide organisation to deliver results.

• Track record of delivery in Oil & Gas.



This role is Perth based located at the Kwinana Energy Hub, Kwinana. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.





















