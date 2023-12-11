This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Project Manager B2C in Chennai. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

Purpose of role

The role encompasses projects within B2C. Projects in B2C for east region that are of strategic importance & operational interventions

Accountabilities

An Engineering Graduate with minimum 8-10 years of experience in B2C with MBA from premier institute.

Competencies & Skills:

• Strong Experience of customer management

• Sound business acumen for competition knowledge

• Sound Influencing without authority skills

• Strong verbal and written communication skills.

• Strong presentation and persuasion skills

• Sound experience of development and execution of marketing offers

Experience and education

Minimum of 8 years in sales and marketing, with at least 2 years sales team management or related management experience.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing expertly with large distributors.

Experience of leading negotiations at senior level

Education : University Graduate in any discipline (Preferred BE/ B.Tech / B.Sc / MBA from a premier institue)

Required Skill set:

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibilityl

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



