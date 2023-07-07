Job summary

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. As an International Energy Company (IEC), bp is a leader in the world’s transition to new cleaner forms of energy and to deliver our Net Zero ambitions. Our Resilient Hydrocarbons business plays a crucial part in supporting our aim and meeting global energy demands during the transition. bp’s Projects organisation will recruit a Project Manager -Brownfield to lead the delivery of the Brownfield scope at the Clair Ridge host facility. Reporting to the Unit Leader, the Project Manager - Brownfield will initially support the FEL2 team to complete Optimisation of the chosen concept ensuring that brownfield aspects are understood and considered and will lead the brownfield project execution planning in readiness for Define and Execute to ultimately deliver a safe, competitive and predictable project. The Project Manager – Brownfield will be a key integrator of disciplines for the project including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning and will provide performance management against agreed delivery

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of a strong culture to deliver world class safety performance.

Build a high performing, multi-discipline project team focused on rigorous project management and delivery of the plan incl. project cost, schedule, safety, risk, quality and operability.

Foster close working relationships with the host Operations team to facilitate activity planning, construction readiness and safe and efficient execution of brownfield scope.

Lead the development of brownfield contracting, procurement, and construction management/execution strategies and plans.

Forge strong relationships with project partners and stakeholders aligning on a goal to deliver a safe and predictable outcome.

Challenge traditional practices and encourage team creativity and agility to achieve optimum pace and cost efficiency.

Required Experience:

A minimum of a bachelor degree level qualification in a technical discipline.

Demonstrable evidence of relevant experience and accountability in the energy industry including track record in delivering complex brownfield projects safely.

Demonstrable experience and accountability working with Tier 1 contractors in the delivery of complex brownfield projects.

A leader in safety & quality.

Has a detailed understanding of ‘how work gets done’ at a brownfield site.

Knowledge of industry best practice and standards in Project Management.

A leader and integrator that is inclusive and respectful and capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the ‘big picture’ and driving focus on what matters.

Familiar with agile practices, processes, tools and has a growth mindset.

Independent leader with strong people skills and ability to lead by example.

Ability to clearly communicate and manage interactions with project partners and external stakeholders.

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Desirable

Experience of delivering project scope on a live operational asset

Experience of delivery roles in North Sea Subsea tie-back projects

Experience of operating in an Agile organisation, using agile tools

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.

APM/PMP accreditation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

