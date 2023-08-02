Project Manager, Daedalus - Cherry Point

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of our own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The Cherry Point (CHP) Daedalus Project Manager (PM) will be accountable to the CHP Integrated Energy Hub (IEH) P&O projects Unit Lead leading the Daedalus integrated project management team. The PM will support the safe design and ensure quality execution of the project. In addition, be an integrator of disciplines for the project, including engineering, key business stakeholders, contractors and will performance manage delivery against the agreed targets and defined budget and schedule. In addition, the Project Manager is a member of the IEH project Leadership Team.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The CHP Daedalus Project Manager:

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviours which promote an inclusive, safe and environmentally responsible workplace.

Actively promotes HSE commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Leads multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Ensures effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Ensures thorough performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract.

Ensures project scope, cost, and schedule delivery to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets.

Ensures project quality requirements and ‘Right 1st Time’ approach are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Actively leads a culture of “no change” through Define and Implement, however when required approves all project related changes in scope, cost and/or schedule.

Ensures effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery.

Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring thorough oversight.

Maintains ongoing awareness of other refinery area projects to ensure appropriate decision making with respect to future & interdependent developments.

Leads decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside collaborator teams.

Accountable for conformance with bp Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities.

Establish, communicate, and maintain project objectives and priorities with project team and wider business collaborators that are aligned with the overall site strategy

Lead all aspects of the development and execution of all project results.

Lead all aspects of key contractor and site interfaces and performance management targets to ensure smooth project execution.

Mentor and develop project team members to grow their capability.

Drive standardisation and continuous improvement practices to reduce cycle time, improve cost competitiveness and capital efficiency.

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a technical field.

Professionally accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s (e.g. APM/PMI) - APM preferred.

Proven work experience and accountability in Energy Projects with excellent project management skills.

Solid track record and accountability in safe project delivery for the Oil and Gas, refining and/or Energy industry

Experienced in working both greenfield and complex brownfield major projects scopes while maintaining stakeholder alignment.

Must be skilled at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments.

Prior Project Leadership experience, leading & oversight of contractors’ implementing engineering design, equipment & materials procurement, and construction preferably in the Oil and Gas, refining and/or Energy industries.

Must have strong planning, interpersonal, communication and influencing and organizational skills

Must have high motivation and the ability to achieve goals and be a great teammate

Must have the ability to define and prioritise issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources

Must have the proven track record to find opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Must have the ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with multifaceted cultural backgrounds

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



