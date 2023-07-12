This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for managing a large team to support safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, whilst contributing to strategic development, managing risks and driving a continuous improvement culture to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for managing a large team to support safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, whilst contributing to strategic development, managing risks and driving a continuous improvement culture to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.



'The growth of bp requires P&O to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and remain competitive to 2030 and beyond. We need access to the right capability, skills and talent to achieve this ambition.

Our new India centre will partner with our existing businesses and allow us to transform and compete at a pace which otherwise would not be possible. The capability that we build will accelerate the standardization, digitization and automation of our systems and processes and deliver industry leading efficiency. By doing so, we will create space for our existing teams to intensify our focus on delivering the safe, affordable and lower emission energy that the world needs and which is essential to our future success.

About the role

The Project Manager - Engineering Cluster will be responsible for managing the integrated workstream delivery team which consists of 3rd party contractors and SME's to successfully deliver the scope, design of bpTSI and execution of the identified scope ensuring timeliness and right levels of quality. The role will also provide oversight to the day to day operations of the workstream delivery and own risk management aspects across core business delivery and functional aspects of procurement, digital, workplace, people & culture, finance and transition.

What you will deliver

Activity management of other project managers to ensure there is consistency in how we manage the project.

Management of the stage gate reviews for all projects to allow the right decisions are made at the right time.

Provide coaching and support to the project manager community and be their first point of contact.

Put in place a project management community and provide the overall programme an update on progress against all workstream / projects – have one voice for the project community.

What you will need to be successful

Extensive experience in project management and managing a complex multi stakeholder landscape.

Deep understanding of bp and bp's Production & Operations business.

Experience in working with external contractors or consulting agencies to ensure project delivery.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued •

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package .

And many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.