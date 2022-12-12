Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Project Manager - Frontignan

Project Manager - Frontignan

Project Manager - Frontignan

  • Location France - South - Frontignan
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140432BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Frontignan Project Management Team and advance your career as a

Project Manager - Frontignan

In this role You will:
  • Deliver all phases of project development, execution, and handover to Operations utilizing bp's project management process
  • Be responsible for the Capital Expense (CAPEX) projects portfolio for Frontignan terminal.
  • Be involved in projects include mechanical, civil, marine and EC&I disciplines
  • Be in charge of the regulatory studies (EDD: Etude de Dangers) and terminal HAZOP/LOPA compliance (process safety).
  • Managing projects what are created and delivered to implement a change delivering a business value to ongoing operations that will either be: risk reducing, maintaining our license to operate, or maintaining the commercial viability of our assets
  • Safe execution of projects ensuring value proposition is delivered and lessons are learned and shared with the wider community as part of the project closure process
  • Manage a portfolio of projects at different stages of the project lifecycle in accordance with the bp Site Projects project management process
  • Collaborate with the engineering and construction contractors to deliver projects from define through to operate and subsequent close out
  • Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent
  • Deliver the project in an operating environment, considering the impact to ongoing operations and the surrounding environment and communities
  • Integration of the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution of activity
  • Safe implementation of change through bp's Management of Change process and compliance with project process
  • Seek opportunities to deliver projects in a more efficient manner through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology
  • Report schedule and cost forecast/actuals to Terminals and Pipelines management
  • Belong to the site leadership team and as such is part of the emergency response team
  • Participate to internal and external audits and inspections
  • Address identified gaps and findings and implement the agreed action plans
  • Acts as the site Engineering tag and maintains up to date the Local OMS system management for engineering and project management processes
What You will need to be successful:
  • Engineering degree with min 5 years of experience within projects
  • Experience being directly accountable for project delivery preferably in the oil and gas industry
  • Ability to maintain a high volume of projects in various stages
  • PMP/AMP desirable
  • Experience of planning and scheduling
  • Knowledge of relevant industry codes and standards
  • Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates encompassing forecasting
  • Knowledge of construction, commissioning, TARs, and Outages
  • Ability to work in a team environment in a collaborative, respectful and progressive manner
  • Ability to communicate and influence a wide audience covering senior leaders to technicians
  • Desire to spend significant time in the field supporting key project activities

