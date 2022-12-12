Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Frontignan Project Management Team and advance your career as a



Project Manager - Frontignan





In this role You will:

Deliver all phases of project development, execution, and handover to Operations utilizing bp's project management process

Be responsible for the Capital Expense (CAPEX) projects portfolio for Frontignan terminal.

Be involved in projects include mechanical, civil, marine and EC&I disciplines

Be in charge of the regulatory studies (EDD: Etude de Dangers) and terminal HAZOP/LOPA compliance (process safety).

Managing projects what are created and delivered to implement a change delivering a business value to ongoing operations that will either be: risk reducing, maintaining our license to operate, or maintaining the commercial viability of our assets

Safe execution of projects ensuring value proposition is delivered and lessons are learned and shared with the wider community as part of the project closure process

Manage a portfolio of projects at different stages of the project lifecycle in accordance with the bp Site Projects project management process

Collaborate with the engineering and construction contractors to deliver projects from define through to operate and subsequent close out

Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent

Deliver the project in an operating environment, considering the impact to ongoing operations and the surrounding environment and communities

Integration of the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution of activity

Safe implementation of change through bp's Management of Change process and compliance with project process

Seek opportunities to deliver projects in a more efficient manner through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology

Report schedule and cost forecast/actuals to Terminals and Pipelines management

Belong to the site leadership team and as such is part of the emergency response team

Participate to internal and external audits and inspections

Address identified gaps and findings and implement the agreed action plans

Acts as the site Engineering tag and maintains up to date the Local OMS system management for engineering and project management processes

What You will need to be successful: