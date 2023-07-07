bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. As an International Energy Company (IEC), bp is a leader in the world’s transition to new cleaner forms of energy and to deliver our Net Zero ambitions. Our Resilient Hydrocarbons business plays a crucial part in supporting our aim and meeting global energy demands during the transition. bp’s Projects organisation is in search of a Project Manager -Greenfield to lead the delivery of the Greenfield scope at the Clair Ridge host facility. Reporting to the Unit Leader, the Project Manager - Greenfield will initially support the FEL2 team to complete Optimisation of the chosen concept and will lead the greenfield project execution planning in readiness for Define and Execute to ultimately deliver a safe, competitive and predictable project. The Project Manager - Greenfield will be a key integrator of disciplines for the project including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning and will provide performance management against agreed delivery targets as defined by the Unit Leader. Close working and integration with the wider Project Leadership team will be critical to success.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
