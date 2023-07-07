Job summary

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. As an International Energy Company (IEC), bp is a leader in the world’s transition to new cleaner forms of energy and to deliver our Net Zero ambitions. Our Resilient Hydrocarbons business plays a crucial part in supporting our aim and meeting global energy demands during the transition. bp’s Projects organisation is in search of a Project Manager -Greenfield to lead the delivery of the Greenfield scope at the Clair Ridge host facility. Reporting to the Unit Leader, the Project Manager - Greenfield will initially support the FEL2 team to complete Optimisation of the chosen concept and will lead the greenfield project execution planning in readiness for Define and Execute to ultimately deliver a safe, competitive and predictable project. The Project Manager - Greenfield will be a key integrator of disciplines for the project including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning and will provide performance management against agreed delivery targets as defined by the Unit Leader. Close working and integration with the wider Project Leadership team will be critical to success.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. As an International Energy Company (IEC), bp is a leader in the world’s transition to new cleaner forms of energy and to deliver our Net Zero ambitions. Our Resilient Hydrocarbons business plays a crucial part in supporting our aim and meeting global energy demands during the transition.bp’s Projects organisation is in search of a Project Manager -Greenfield to lead the delivery of the Greenfield scope at the Clair Ridge host facility.Reporting to the Unit Leader, the Project Manager - Greenfield will initially support the FEL2 team to complete Optimisation of the chosen concept and will lead the greenfield project execution planning in readiness for Define and Execute to ultimately deliver a safe, competitive and predictable project.The Project Manager - Greenfield will be a key integrator of disciplines for the project including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning and will provide performance management against agreed delivery targets as defined by the Unit Leader. Close working and integration with the wider Project Leadership team will be critical to success.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of a strong culture to deliver world class safety performance.

Build a high performing, multi-discipline project team focused on rigorous project management and delivery of the plan incl. project cost, schedule, safety, risk, quality and operability.

Lead the development of greenfield contracting, procurement, and construction management/execution strategies and plans.

Forge strong relationships with project partners and stakeholders aligning on a goal to deliver a safe and predictable outcome.

Challenge traditional practices and encourage team creativity and agility to achieve optimum pace and cost efficiency.

Required Experience:

A minimum of a bachelor degree level qualification in a technical discipline.

Demonstrable evidence of relevant experience and accountability in the energy industry with capability and track record in delivering complex projects safely in FEL 3 and execute.

Prior experience & accountability in delivering Jacket and Topsides facilities.

Demonstrable experience and accountability working with Tier 1 contractors in the delivery of complex greenfield and brownfield projects.

A leader in safety and quality

Knowledge of industry best practice and standards in Project Management.

A leader and integrator that is inclusive and respectful and capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the ‘big picture’ and driving focus on what matters.

Familiar with agile practices, processes, tools and has a growth mindset.

Independent leader with strong people skills and ability to lead by example.

Ability to clearly communicate and manage interactions with project partners and external stakeholders.

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Desirable

Experience in North Sea offshore project delivery.

Knowledge and experience of Subsea projects.

Experience of operating in an Agile organisation, using agile tools

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.

APM/PMP accreditation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.