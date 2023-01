Job summary

The Hydrogen Project Manager shall be accountable for the delivery of the Project from Define through Execute. The role sits within the bp hydrogen project and will be accountable for maturing a safe, cost effective and competitive for all partners!

Responsibilities:

Development of projects process based on best practice from bp and partners suitable for delivery of New Energy projects

Actively promotes HSEC commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Leads multi-discipline integration and alignment across the project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Ensures effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Ensures performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract.

Ensures project scope, cost, and schedule delivery to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets.

Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring thorough oversight.

Maintains ongoing awareness of greater region area development plans to ensure appropriate decision making with respect to project development and future expansion.

Leads decision making as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside partners.

Accountable for conformance with bp Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities.

Requirements:

Minimum of 15 years of work experience in Energy Projects with excellent project management skills.

Must have relevant work experience, preferable in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry

Ability to find opportunities to reduce costs

Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering field, Master’s a plus

APM/PMI certification highly desirable