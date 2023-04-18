Project Manager - Kwinana Hydrogen

Job summary

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. Hydrogen production will be a crucial element to achieve bps aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products.



We are looking for a Project Manager to support and lead the safe design and ensure quality execution of future energy projects on our Kwinana site. You will be an integrator of disciplines for the project, including engineering, key business stakeholders and will performance manage delivery against the agreed targets and defined budget and schedule.



Some of your responsibilities will include:

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviours which promote an inclusive, safe and environmentally responsible workplace.

Ensures effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Ensures thorough performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract

Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery.

Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring rigorous oversight.

Maintains ongoing awareness of greater region area development plans to ensure appropriate decision making with respect to future developments.

Leads decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside stakeholder teams.

Relevant work experience, preferable in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry (very important)

Must be skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments.

Must have prior Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment, and materials procurement, preferably in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industries.

Must have strong planning, interpersonal, communication and influencing and organizational skills

Must have the proven ability to identify opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Must have the ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds

Experienced in working both greenfield and complex brownfield scopes while maintaining stakeholder alignment.

Previous Hydrogen generation project experience is highly desirable

Excellent work life balance and hybrid working arrangement

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation

Share options and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

About you:What's in it for you?:BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.